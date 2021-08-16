CMMC Kickstart Training Launched by Logical Operations

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logical Operations is excited to announce the release of "CMMC Kickstart: A Practical Guide to Getting Ready for CMMC". Course materials are now available to training providers for a 1-day, CMMC overview class that focuses on preparing organizations impacted by CMMC to get started on their way to compliance.

CMMC, or Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, was developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and consists of cybersecurity processes and practices designed to safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). The DIB is made up of over 350,000 organizations within the DoD vendor supply chain. CMMC is a landmark cybersecurity initiative that ensures sensitive information is protected wherever it goes in the vendor base.

Logical Operations is a CMMC-AB Licensed Partner Publisher (LPP), offering CMMC Licensed Training Providers (LTPs) training materials designed to help Organizations Seeking Certification (OSCs) design and deploy compliance programs. "Being a member of the CMMC ecosystem and getting to work with the LTPs and OSCs to protect controlled information is an awesome responsibility that will help assist U.S. national security," says Jon O'Keefe, Technology Education Jedi at Logical Operations.

CMMC Kickstart was designed to satisfy growing demand for baseline training for organizations across the globe. "One of the biggest challenges DIB organizations face when preparing to get assessed for CMMC compliance is full team readiness," says O'Keefe. "CMMC Kickstart training teaches what life will be like under CMMC. Throughout all levels of an organization, including the Executive Team, this training will make preparing for CMMC much easier."

Jim Gabalski, VP Sales and Marketing at Logical Operations believes that CMMC Kickstart is where OSCs will start their CMMC preparation strategy. "We've created the Kickstart training to help companies understand the scope and impact of CMMC," said Gabalski, adding, "Within one day, students will gain an understanding of the regulations, the CMMC Model, what an Assessment entails, and where to go to get help."

Story continues

With a compliance requirement of September 30, 2026 looming, organizations must begin preparing now. In support of the immediate demand and to assist training providers with adoption of CMMC Kickstart, Logical Operations will be running a "First Look" class on August 25th and 27th featuring Tara Lemieux, provisional CMMC Instructor and Assessor. Information for that class can be found here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/165020910987.

About Logical Operations

Logical Operations develops and publishes the most widely-used and respected training courseware available today. Logical Operations' curriculum offerings include over 5,500 unique titles that span across major categories including User Productivity, Data Science, Networking and Security, Web Development and Mobile Programming, Project Management and Business Analysis, and Workplace Skills. Its content is designed to be flexible for any learning environment (virtual, in-person, or asynchronous) and is delivered through a multitude of delivery platforms to help expand the student learning experience in and beyond the classroom. For more information, connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com, and on Twitter @logicalops.

Press Contact:

Vanessa Welle

5853507084

http://logicaloperations.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmmc-kickstart-training-launched-by-logical-operations-301355518.html

SOURCE Logical Operations