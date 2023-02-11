CMOS camera module market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global CMOS camera module market size is estimated to grow by USD 21,237.53 million from 2022 to 2027. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) camera module market was valued at USD 26,598.58 million. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period. North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CMOS Camera Module Market 2023-2027

CMOS camera module market - Five forces

The CMOS camera module market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

CMOS camera module market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

CMOS camera module market- Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (consumer electronics, automotive, surveillance cameras, factory automation, and others), type (5MP to 13MP, above 13MP, and below 5MP), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The electronics segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The integration of CMOS camera modules into smartphones by manufacturers is expected to drive the demand for CMOS camera modules during the forecast period. Furthermore, the shift from CCD (charge-coupled device) image sensors to CMOS image sensors is another major factor in the growth of the global CMOS camera module market.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global CMOS camera module market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global CMOS camera module market.

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is being driven by the increasing demand for camera modules in consumer electronics devices, automotive, industrial, and commercial sectors. This is due to integrating these modules with HMI (Human-Machine Interface) technologies such as air gestures and facial recognition. Major companies such as Apple, Microsoft, and Google are contributing to the growth of the CMOS camera module market in the region during the forecast period.

CMOS camera module market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth of the CMOS camera module market is being driven by the increasing popularity of social media apps.

Social media platforms allow users to participate in social networking activities by sharing and exchanging information and ideas through video and audio formats. This leads to a growing demand for high-quality camera modules in consumer electronics like smartphones and digital cameras as users aim to capture and share high-quality videos and images on social networking sites.

The trend of taking selfies and recording videos is also contributing to the growth of the CMOS camera module market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The high adoption of flip-chip camera modules is a major trend driving the growth of the global CMOS camera module market.

Due to the growing popularity of the internet, mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras, and other consumer electronics, the number of electronic devices using flip-flops is increasing continuously.

Flip-chip technology offers advantages such as improved performance, faster signals, better high-frequency characteristics, increased number of I/Os, and better heat management. This technology is being increasingly adopted in the market, and its adoption is expected to support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The complex supply chain is a significant barrier to the growth of the global CMOS camera module market. Camera module manufacturers must adhere to international standards, which adds to the complexity of their operations

The procurement, production, and sales processes are interdependent and rely on various external factors such as markets, customers, and suppliers, and they must be properly aligned for the product to be profitable for both producer and customer.

The manufacturers of CMOS camera modules are highly dependent on CMOS image sensor and camera lens manufacturers, and any delay from the suppliers can disrupt the entire supply chain, posing a challenge to the market's growth.

What are the key data covered in this CMOS camera module market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the CMOS camera module market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the CMOS camera module market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the CMOS camera module market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of CMOS camera module market vendors

CMOS Camera Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21237.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Balluff GmbH, e-con Systems Inc., Huiber Vision Technology Co. Ltd., IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh, Jenoptik AG, LG Electronics Inc., Mcnex Co. Ltd., MISUMI Electronics Corp., Nikon Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and ON Semiconductor Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

