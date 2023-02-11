CMOS camera module market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global CMOS camera module market size is estimated to grow by USD 21,237.53 million from 2022 to 2027. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) camera module market was valued at USD 26,598.58 million. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period. North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
CMOS camera module market - Five forces
The CMOS camera module market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining Power of Buyers
The threat of New Entrants
Threat of Rivalry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of Substitutes
CMOS camera module market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
CMOS camera module market- Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (consumer electronics, automotive, surveillance cameras, factory automation, and others), type (5MP to 13MP, above 13MP, and below 5MP), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The electronics segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The integration of CMOS camera modules into smartphones by manufacturers is expected to drive the demand for CMOS camera modules during the forecast period. Furthermore, the shift from CCD (charge-coupled device) image sensors to CMOS image sensors is another major factor in the growth of the global CMOS camera module market.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global CMOS camera module market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global CMOS camera module market.
North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is being driven by the increasing demand for camera modules in consumer electronics devices, automotive, industrial, and commercial sectors. This is due to integrating these modules with HMI (Human-Machine Interface) technologies such as air gestures and facial recognition. Major companies such as Apple, Microsoft, and Google are contributing to the growth of the CMOS camera module market in the region during the forecast period.
CMOS camera module market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The growth of the CMOS camera module market is being driven by the increasing popularity of social media apps.
Social media platforms allow users to participate in social networking activities by sharing and exchanging information and ideas through video and audio formats. This leads to a growing demand for high-quality camera modules in consumer electronics like smartphones and digital cameras as users aim to capture and share high-quality videos and images on social networking sites.
The trend of taking selfies and recording videos is also contributing to the growth of the CMOS camera module market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
The high adoption of flip-chip camera modules is a major trend driving the growth of the global CMOS camera module market.
Due to the growing popularity of the internet, mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras, and other consumer electronics, the number of electronic devices using flip-flops is increasing continuously.
Flip-chip technology offers advantages such as improved performance, faster signals, better high-frequency characteristics, increased number of I/Os, and better heat management. This technology is being increasingly adopted in the market, and its adoption is expected to support the market's growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The complex supply chain is a significant barrier to the growth of the global CMOS camera module market. Camera module manufacturers must adhere to international standards, which adds to the complexity of their operations
The procurement, production, and sales processes are interdependent and rely on various external factors such as markets, customers, and suppliers, and they must be properly aligned for the product to be profitable for both producer and customer.
The manufacturers of CMOS camera modules are highly dependent on CMOS image sensor and camera lens manufacturers, and any delay from the suppliers can disrupt the entire supply chain, posing a challenge to the market's growth.
What are the key data covered in this CMOS camera module market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the CMOS camera module market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the CMOS camera module market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the CMOS camera module market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of CMOS camera module market vendors
CMOS Camera Module Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
181
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.53%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 21237.53 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
9.67
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key countries
US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Balluff GmbH, e-con Systems Inc., Huiber Vision Technology Co. Ltd., IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh, Jenoptik AG, LG Electronics Inc., Mcnex Co. Ltd., MISUMI Electronics Corp., Nikon Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and ON Semiconductor Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
