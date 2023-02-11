U.S. markets closed

CMOS camera module market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global CMOS camera module market size is estimated to grow by USD 21,237.53 million from 2022 to 2027. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) camera module market was valued at USD 26,598.58 million. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period. North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CMOS Camera Module Market 2023-2027

CMOS camera module market - Five forces
The CMOS camera module market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

CMOS camera module market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

CMOS camera module market- Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (consumer electronics, automotive, surveillance cameras, factory automation, and others), type (5MP to 13MP, above 13MP, and below 5MP), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The electronics segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The integration of CMOS camera modules into smartphones by manufacturers is expected to drive the demand for CMOS camera modules during the forecast period. Furthermore, the shift from CCD (charge-coupled device) image sensors to CMOS image sensors is another major factor in the growth of the global CMOS camera module market.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global CMOS camera module market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global CMOS camera module market.

  • North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is being driven by the increasing demand for camera modules in consumer electronics devices, automotive, industrial, and commercial sectors. This is due to integrating these modules with HMI (Human-Machine Interface) technologies such as air gestures and facial recognition. Major companies such as Apple, Microsoft, and Google are contributing to the growth of the CMOS camera module market in the region during the forecast period.

CMOS camera module market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The growth of the CMOS camera module market is being driven by the increasing popularity of social media apps.

  • Social media platforms allow users to participate in social networking activities by sharing and exchanging information and ideas through video and audio formats. This leads to a growing demand for high-quality camera modules in consumer electronics like smartphones and digital cameras as users aim to capture and share high-quality videos and images on social networking sites.

  • The trend of taking selfies and recording videos is also contributing to the growth of the CMOS camera module market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The high adoption of flip-chip camera modules is a major trend driving the growth of the global CMOS camera module market.

  • Due to the growing popularity of the internet, mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras, and other consumer electronics, the number of electronic devices using flip-flops is increasing continuously.

  • Flip-chip technology offers advantages such as improved performance, faster signals, better high-frequency characteristics, increased number of I/Os, and better heat management. This technology is being increasingly adopted in the market, and its adoption is expected to support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The complex supply chain is a significant barrier to the growth of the global CMOS camera module market. Camera module manufacturers must adhere to international standards, which adds to the complexity of their operations

  • The procurement, production, and sales processes are interdependent and rely on various external factors such as markets, customers, and suppliers, and they must be properly aligned for the product to be profitable for both producer and customer.

  • The manufacturers of CMOS camera modules are highly dependent on CMOS image sensor and camera lens manufacturers, and any delay from the suppliers can disrupt the entire supply chain, posing a challenge to the market's growth.

What are the key data covered in this CMOS camera module market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the CMOS camera module market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the CMOS camera module market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the CMOS camera module market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of CMOS camera module market vendors

Related Reports:

Video Surveillance Market by Product, End-user,and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The video surveillance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.33% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 28,796.25 million. The need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as issues related to privacy may impede the market growth.

Hologram Market by Technology, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The hologram market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,091.26 million. The widening applications of holographic technology are notably driving market growth, although factors such as the high cost of holograms may impede the market growth.

CMOS Camera Module Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

181

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.53%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 21237.53 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.67

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key countries

US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Balluff GmbH, e-con Systems Inc., Huiber Vision Technology Co. Ltd., IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh, Jenoptik AG, LG Electronics Inc., Mcnex Co. Ltd., MISUMI Electronics Corp., Nikon Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and ON Semiconductor Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global CMOS camera module market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Surveillance cameras - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Factory automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 5MP to 13MP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Above 13MP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Below 5MP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 e-con Systems Inc.

  • 12.4 Huiber Vision Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 12.6 Mcnex Co. Ltd.

  • 12.7 MISUMI Electronics Corp.

  • 12.8 Nikon Corp.

  • 12.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 12.10 OMNIVISION Technologies Inc.

  • 12.11 ON Semiconductor Corp.

  • 12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Sharp Corp.

  • 12.15 SK HYNIX Inc.

  • 12.16 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.17 STMicroelectronics NV

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmos-camera-module-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301743145.html

SOURCE Technavio

