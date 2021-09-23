U.S. markets open in 8 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.25
    +10.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,230.00
    +101.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,189.25
    +25.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.80
    +8.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.38
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    -14.20 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.31 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1712
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    -1.3240 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -24.36 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3636
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8070
    +0.0290 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,135.49
    +2,038.04 (+4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.69
    +69.21 (+6.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

CMOS Camera Module Market to grow by USD 21.04 bn in Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·4 min read

CMOS Camera Module Market Witnesses Emergence of Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd., Cowell e Holdings Inc. as Key Vendors

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the CMOS Camera Module Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

Latest market research report titled CMOS Camera Module Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled CMOS Camera Module Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The CMOS camera module market size is expected to increase by USD 21.04 bn at a CAGR of 10.03% during 2021-2025.

CMOS Camera Module Market Dynamics

The CMOS camera module market is driven by factors such as the growing popularity of social media applications.

The rise in automation across industries are some of the opportunities for the market players to grow. On the other hand, accuracy issues may impede market growth.

CMOS Camera Module Market Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd., Cowell e Holdings Inc., Guangdong Lite Array Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., LITE-ON Technology Corp., Mcnex Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd., and Truly International Holdings Ltd., etc.

CMOS Camera Module Market Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

CMOS Camera Module Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the market is classified into the following segments - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Surveillance cameras, and Factory automation.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Click to download a free sample report

Related Reports -
Heads-up Display Market Report -The heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector has the potential to grow by USD 1.19 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40%.Download a free sample report now!

Holographic Display Market Report -The holographic display market has the potential to grow by USD 2.17 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.17%.Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Surveillance cameras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Factory automation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Cowell e Holdings Inc.

  • Guangdong Lite Array Co. Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • LITE-ON Technology Corp.

  • Mcnex Co. Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sharp Corp.

  • Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.

  • Truly International Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmos-camera-module-market-to-grow-by-usd-21-04-bn-in-electronic-equipment--instruments-industry--17000--technavio-reports-301382723.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande: Shares in crisis-hit firm jump as debt deadline looms

    The debt-laden developer is due to make a $83.5m interest payment on an overseas bond on Thursday.

  • Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery reserve

    Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has filed a lawsuit against Neoen SA, saying the French firm's Tesla "Big Battery" in South Australia did not provide backup power during four months in 2019 for which it had received payment. Neoen said it was disappointed with AER's decision. On-demand power from storage is critical for preventing blackouts in Australia which is increasingly dependent on wind and solar farms from which energy is not always available.

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • Pitney Bowes Is Still Looking Bearish

    This is when a few lucky callers can get to ask host Jim Cramer about securities that they are interested in. On Tuesday's show, one caller asked him about Pitney Bowes . The downtrend is still ongoing as prices have broken below the May lows.

  • Apple Store Workers to Get Bonuses of Up to $1,000 in Rare Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will give store employees as much as $1,000 in one-time bonuses next month, a rare move that follows a tumultuous effort to get its retail operations back on track after pandemic shutdowns. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic Fias

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Gas Crisis Threatens Europe With Heatless, Meatless Winter—and a Slower Recovery

    A shortage of natural gas in Europe has caused prices to spiral triggering a raft of knock-on effects, including the risk of food shortages and energy providers going under. The problem is likely to spread to the rest of Europe in the coming months, and threaten the nascent economic recovery, business analysts have begun to warn. Two fertilizer plants in the U.K. have been forced to shut down because of the higher wholesale gas prices.

  • Amazon gives big rewards to vaccinated workers, Zoom's Five9 acquisition facing DOJ scrutiny, Netflix buys Roald Dahl's entire catalogue

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down today's top headlines from Amazon, Zoom, and Netflix.&nbsp;

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • When you should — and shouldn’t — invest in a Roth 401(k)

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have access to a Roth 401(k) plan at work, consider it. The Roth version of a 401(k) plan is similar to a traditional plan in the sense that it is offered through an employer and allows for higher contribution limits compared with an individual retirement account, or IRA. Similar to a traditional 401(k) plan, there are required minimum distributions that must commence by age 72 (not to be confused with Roth IRAs, which do not require these withdrawals).

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • You Can Now Buy Insurance Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You?

    You may be able to profit off your pessimism about the health and durability of Social Security. That may be welcome news for young and middle-age adults who are particularly bearish about the future of Social Security. The Nationwide Retirement Institute’s 2021 … Continue reading → The post You Can Now Buy Insurance Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • Apple to pay bonuses of up to $1,000 to store employees - Bloomberg News

    The company will give out $1,000 to retail staff hired before Mar. 31, while those who joined later will get $500, the report said. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company's retail chief told Reuters in June that Apple was expanding its retail operations, betting that a combination of strategies developed before and during COVID-19 will make its stores more popular than ever.

  • Iron Ore Storms Past $100 as China Soothes Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s roller-coaster ride in 2021 shows no signs of easing, with prices ending an unprecedented slump to move sharply higher as investors monitor simmering debt troubles at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the C

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Give Up Early Gains Again

    Natural gas markets have rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday but then turned around to give up the gains yet again as we continue to pull back from an overbought situation.

  • Shell Oil Stock Flashes Improved Price Strength After Profits Soared 788% Last Quarter: IBD Rating Upgrades

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Royal Dutch Shell shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • European business group calls for China to end self-reliance strategy

    China should abandon a top-level strategy promoted by President Xi Jinping to increase self-reliance, or risk harming innovation and growth prospects, said a European business group on Thursday. "There are troubling signs that China is increasingly turning inwards ... and this tendency is casting considerable doubts over the country's future growth trajectory," the report from the European Chamber of Commerce said. China has been trying to cut its dependence on overseas markets and technology in its long-term development, a shift brought on by a deepening rift with the United States, in a so-called "dual-circulation" strategy.

  • Reconciliation bill holds major changes for retirement saving

    Gordon Gray, American Action Forum Director of Fiscal Policy,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss retirement savings provisions, taxes, and outlook on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill in regards to retirement.