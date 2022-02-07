U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.09
    +12.56 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,105.59
    +15.85 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,208.24
    +110.23 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,017.09
    +14.73 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.01
    -1.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.42 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9230
    -0.0070 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0560
    -0.1440 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,360.66
    +2,107.88 (+5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.68
    +12.92 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.10
    +49.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

CMP 2020 Resource Limited Partnership completes rollover into Dundee Global Resource Class

Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc.
·2 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. (“GCIC”) is pleased to announce that CMP 2020 Resource Limited Partnership (“CMP 2020”) has completed the transfer of assets into Dundee Global Fund Corporation in exchange for shares of Dundee Global Resource Class.

On the date of transfer, February 4, 2022, the net asset value for CMP 2020 and Dundee Global Resource Class were $583.06 per unit, and $9.11 per share, respectively. Upon the dissolution of CMP 2020, on or about February 17, 2022, shares of Dundee Global Resource Class will be distributed to the limited partners of CMP 2020 (“Limited Partners”). In the interim, Limited Partners can determine a value for their holdings in Dundee Global Resource Class by multiplying the number of units they hold of CMP 2020 by 64.0218 shares of Dundee Global Resource Class. The derived net asset value per unit of CMP 2020 will continue to be available on the website of GCIC (www.goodmanandcompany.com) until the dissolution of CMP 2020.

Dundee Global Resource Class is a class of mutual fund shares of Dundee Global Fund Corporation. Dundee Global Resource Class is managed by GCIC. The fundamental investment objective of Dundee Global Resource Class is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in Canadian resource companies that offer attractive risk-reward characteristics as well as other Canadian equities that offer the potential for capital appreciation. Further information on Dundee Global Resource Class, including a copy of the simplified prospectus for Dundee Global Resource Class, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the investment fund profile of Dundee Global Fund Corporation.

About CMP
CMP™ is a pioneer in flow-through investing, with a history dating back to when flow-through shares were first introduced by the federal government. Since its creation in 1984, CMP has successfully raised and invested over $3.1 billion in companies active in exploration and development efforts across Canada. When combined with the flow-through limited partnerships of Canada Dominion, the two form the largest flow-through investing platform in Canada, raising a combined total of more than $4.4 billion in assets throughout their history.

About GCIC
GCIC is a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation. GCIC is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada, and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, contact our Customer Relations Centre at 1.866.694.5672 or visit www.goodmanandcompany.com


Recommended Stories

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street's been pretty wild, and that's the kind of bucking bronco that makes this weekly diss piece all the more interesting. This week, I see ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from. The hottest stocks this young year are energy companies, dominating the list of stocks that are up by 20% or better in 2022.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • Peloton Stock Soars as Takeover Reports Heat Up. How Much It Might Be Worth.

    Peloton Interactive stock was soaring on reports that multiple companies, including Nike and Amazon.com were looking at acquiring the beleaguered stationary-bike maker. Peloton stock (ticker: PTON) was up 32% to $32.40 amid reports that it had become a takeover target. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Amazon was among the potential bidders for Peloton, while the Financial Times reported that Nike was in the mix as well.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings, EVgo, and FuelCell Energy Shares Plummeted Last Month and Have Continued to Fall

    ChargePoint, EVgo, and FuelCell shares have fallen 67%, 63%, and 82% over the last year, respectively.

  • Frontier and Spirit airlines merger, Peloton and Disney earnings, inflation data on tap this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses the week ahead in markets as Frontier and Spirit Airlines announce a merger, Disney and Peloton are set to announce quarterly earnings, and the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • Why Apple should buy Peloton for nearly $15 billion: analyst

    Time for Apple to shake off its deal-making skills and buy Peloton, argues one veteran tech analyst.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Is Qualcomm Stock a Buy Now?

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently posted strong first-quarter numbers and rosy guidance for its second quarter on Feb. 2. The mobile chipmaker's revenue increased 30% year over year to $10.7 billion, which cleared estimates by $270 million.

  • Goldman Commodity Veteran Says He’s Never Seen a Market Like It

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Currie, the closely-followed head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., says he’s never seen commodity markets pricing in the shortages they are right now. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for M

  • Here Are the Tech Stocks to Buy After a Crazy Week of Earnings

    The shakeout for tech isn’t over yet. There’s a reason the best performing tech stocks this year are old school names like IBM and Dell.

  • Clorox Has ‘Cleared the Deck.’ Why the Stock Is a Buy at These Levels.

    Clorox has multiple long term sales growth levers and can recover margins over time, Citi analyst says.

  • Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GILD ) will increase its dividend on the 30th of March to US$0.73. This will take the...

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Next M&A Targets, Say Analysts

    According to Bloomberg data, US corporations participated in $2.5 trillion worth of takeovers in 2021. This easily beats the prior record of $1.96 trillion achieved in 2015. So that will be tough to beat, but it looks like 2022 will be another year of brisk business. On a historical basis, borrowing costs should stay relatively cheap, even while the Fed is expected to raise its interest rate several times this year. And companies aren’t lacking for firepower, with many big names boasting healthy

  • Will the Google Stock Split Impact My Tax Returns?

    More investors will have a chance to own a whole share of Google parent Alphabet after the stock split, but are there tax consequences?

  • Frontier Will Buy Spirit Airlines, Beefing Up Competition Vs. Mainline Carriers

    Frontier Airlines' parent will buy fellow ultra-low cost carrier Spirit Airlines to create the No. 5 U.S. carrier. SAVE stock jumped.