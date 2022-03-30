U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,603.76
    -27.84 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,166.03
    -128.16 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.54
    -107.10 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,110.39
    -22.71 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.98
    +2.74 (+2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.00
    +20.00 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    +0.33 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1153
    +0.0061 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3620
    -0.0380 (-1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3132
    +0.0033 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9010
    -0.9650 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,480.68
    +112.61 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.97
    +5.87 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

CMP 2022 Resource Limited Partnership Completes $14,135,000 IPO

Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc.
·2 min read
Goodman &amp; Company, Investment Counsel Inc.
Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc.

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. (the “Manager”) is pleased to announce that CMP 2022 Resource Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”) has completed the second and final closing of its initial public offering of Class A limited partnership units (the “Class A Units”) and Class F limited partnership units (the “Class F Units” and together with the Class A Units, the “Units”). The Partnership sold 550 Class F Units on the second closing for gross proceeds of $550,000. In aggregate, the Partnership sold 14,135 Units for gross proceeds of $14,135,000.

The offering was made through a syndicate of agents led by Scotia Capital Inc. and including CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., TD Securities Inc., IA Private Wealth Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.

About CMP
CMP™ is a pioneer in flow-through investing, with a history dating back to when flow-through shares were first introduced by the federal government. Since its creation in 1984, CMP has successfully raised and invested over $3.1 billion in companies active in exploration and development efforts across Canada. When combined with the flow-through limited partnerships of Canada Dominion, the two form the largest flow-through investing platform in Canada, raising a combined total of more than $4.4 billion in assets throughout their history.

About the Manager
The Manager is a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation. The Manager is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada, and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

This offering is made only by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from one of the dealers noted above. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

For more information, contact our Customer Relations Centre at 1.866.694.5672 or visit www.goodmanandcompany.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Vir Biotechnology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) were skyrocketing 19.4% higher as of 12:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after S&P Global announced that Vir will replace Matador Resources on the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective before the market open on April 4.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into April

    They are all down more than 30% year to date, and now could be the perfect time to load up on these stocks.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Why Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Crashed Today

    Shares of the Bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ: SDIG) had dropped nearly 34% as of 10:13 a.m. ET after reporting disappointing earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Stronghold reported a net loss of $0.52 earnings per share on total revenue of more than $17 million for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2021. Earnings significantly missed analyst estimates for the quarter of $0.04 earnings per share, although revenue came in slightly below estimates.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 on the Dip

    A stock market correction is the perfect time for investors to buy high-quality companies at a discount.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Trulieve Cannabis posts 24% jump in core profit as pot demand surges

    (Reuters) -Trulieve Cannabis Corp reported a 24% rise in fourth-quarter adjusted core profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for pot and related products. The results come as the sector has drawn renewed investor interest with a cannabis decriminalization bill heading for vote in the U.S. House of Representatives this week. "Certainly, we would all like to see federal change and certainly the American people are supportive," Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers told Reuters.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

    There was no bad news for Nvidia specifically -- but the good news wasn't all that great. Take semiconductors peer company Micron (NASDAQ: MU) for example. Micron reported a big earnings beat for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 last night, and guided investors to expect another beat in the third quarter.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Trulieve CEO: No one should be ‘behind bars for cannabis’

    Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, weed legalization, criminal justice relief, and the outlook for growth in the cannabis space as the demand for cannabis continues to surge.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • Sibanye: An Update on Union Issues and Dividend Prospects

    The stock is set to surge amid a cooldown in union headwinds and attractive dividend prospects

  • Why Tilray, Sundial, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    Sundial Growers delayed its earnings report, but what's happening south of the Canadian border is driving pot stock moves today.

  • Why Chewy Shares Are in the Doghouse Today

    Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares tanked Wednesday morning after the company reported disappointing results for its 2021 fourth quarter. The online pet retailer missed analyst expectations on revenue, and reported a larger loss than anticipated. Chewy swung from its first profitable quarter in the year-ago period to a loss of $63.6 million in its fourth quarter ended Jan. 30.