CMP Slurry Market Expands with Rising Demand for Electronics Goods, Says TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

The global CMP slurry market is expected to be valued at US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031, Rise in the sales of CMP slurry in the semiconductor industry is helping in the market expansion

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global CMP slurry market is estimated to attract growth at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Rising demand for consumer electronics, specifically tablets and smartphones globally, is fueling the sales of semiconductors. At present, almost all electronic equipment and products comprise microchips and semiconductors. CMP slurry is an integral material utilized in the processing of wafer, microchips, and semiconductors. Over the period of past few years, there has been a surge in the popularity of high density setups and miniaturized electronic components in small devices, which has resulted into rise in the need for compact semiconductors. This factor is expected to fuel profitable prospects in the global CMP slurry market during the forecast period, notes a TMR study.

Major enterprises operating in the global CMP slurry market are focusing on the execution of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of the competition. Moreover, several companies are increasing investments in order to develop sturdy CMP slurry delivery systems. Such initiatives are projected to help in the expansion of the global CMP slurry market during the forecast period, according to analysts at TMR.

Get a PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36632

CMP Slurry Market: Key Findings

  • Rising importance of precise chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry composition in the semiconductor industry is generating prominent opportunities in the market. CMP is gaining impetus in the semiconductor industry as crucial technique for the production of ICs as well as other electronic components. Hence, increase in the utilization of this technique in the global semiconductor industry is prognosticated to generate profitable prospects for CMP slurry manufacturers in the forthcoming years.

  • Due to the rapid expansion of consumer electronics industry and improving spending power of people from developed and developing nations globally, the demand for smart gadgets is being increasing around the world. This factor is leading to revenue-generation opportunities for players operating in the global CMP slurry market, which is prognosticated to gain a valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031.

Request a report sample at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36632

CMP Slurry Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rising product use in the semiconductor industry in order to develop chips of different end-users is generating revenue-generation opportunities in the market

  • Surge in the utilization of miniaturized consumer electronics by global population is estimated to drive the sales growth in the global CMP slurry market

CMP Slurry Market: Regional Analysis

  • CMP slurry suppliers are prognosticated to gain promising sales opportunities in Asia Pacific due to factors such as rise in the demand for CMP slurry owing to the expansion of regional semiconductor industry. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific CMP slurry market is likely to maintain its exceptional growth curve during the forecast period owing to increase in the production of electronics goods including semiconductors in the region.

  • Europe and North America are lucrative regions for CMP Slurry manufacturers owing to rising demand for the product in optical substrates and silicon wafers applications in these regions, note analysts of a study by TMR

How CMP Slurry Market will recover after covid19 - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=36632

CMP Slurry Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Applied Materials

  • 3M company

  • Cabot Corporation

  • BASF

  • Dow Chemicals

  • DONGJIN SEMICHEM CO LTD.

  • Ferro Corporation

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Fujimi Corporation

  • Fujifilm

  • Samsung SDI

  • KCTech

  • Soulbrain Co., Ltd.

  • SHOWKA DENKO Materials co. Ltd (Hitachi Chemical)

Make an Enquiry Before Buying -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=36632

CMP Slurry Market Segmentation

Type

  • Aluminum Oxide

  • Ceramic

  • Cerium Oxide

  • Silica

  • Others

Application

  • Silicon Wafers

  • Optical Substrates

  • Disk-drive Components

  • Others Microelectronic Surfaces

Regions

  • North America

  • South America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Industry Research Reports by TMR

Seismic Survey Equipment Market - The global seismic survey equipment market is expected to surpass value of US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031

Laser Diode Market - The global laser diode market is expected to cross value of US$ 18.3 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031

Space Grade Connectors Market - The global space grade connectors market is expected to cross value of US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031

Silicon Wafer Market - The global silicon wafer market is expected to cross the value of US$ 13.2 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031

Wire and Cable Market - The global wire and cable market is expected to reach the value of US$ 285.05 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research reports company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


