CMP Slurry Market Expands with Rising Demand for Electronics Goods, Says TMR Study

The global CMP slurry market is expected to be valued at US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031, Rise in the sales of CMP slurry in the semiconductor industry is helping in the market expansion

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global CMP slurry market is estimated to attract growth at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.



Rising demand for consumer electronics, specifically tablets and smartphones globally, is fueling the sales of semiconductors. At present, almost all electronic equipment and products comprise microchips and semiconductors. CMP slurry is an integral material utilized in the processing of wafer, microchips, and semiconductors. Over the period of past few years, there has been a surge in the popularity of high density setups and miniaturized electronic components in small devices, which has resulted into rise in the need for compact semiconductors. This factor is expected to fuel profitable prospects in the global CMP slurry market during the forecast period, notes a TMR study.

Major enterprises operating in the global CMP slurry market are focusing on the execution of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of the competition. Moreover, several companies are increasing investments in order to develop sturdy CMP slurry delivery systems. Such initiatives are projected to help in the expansion of the global CMP slurry market during the forecast period, according to analysts at TMR.

CMP Slurry Market: Key Findings

Rising importance of precise chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry composition in the semiconductor industry is generating prominent opportunities in the market. CMP is gaining impetus in the semiconductor industry as crucial technique for the production of ICs as well as other electronic components. Hence, increase in the utilization of this technique in the global semiconductor industry is prognosticated to generate profitable prospects for CMP slurry manufacturers in the forthcoming years.

Due to the rapid expansion of consumer electronics industry and improving spending power of people from developed and developing nations globally, the demand for smart gadgets is being increasing around the world. This factor is leading to revenue-generation opportunities for players operating in the global CMP slurry market, which is prognosticated to gain a valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031.

CMP Slurry Market: Growth Boosters

Rising product use in the semiconductor industry in order to develop chips of different end-users is generating revenue-generation opportunities in the market

Surge in the utilization of miniaturized consumer electronics by global population is estimated to drive the sales growth in the global CMP slurry market

CMP Slurry Market: Regional Analysis

CMP slurry suppliers are prognosticated to gain promising sales opportunities in Asia Pacific due to factors such as rise in the demand for CMP slurry owing to the expansion of regional semiconductor industry. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific CMP slurry market is likely to maintain its exceptional growth curve during the forecast period owing to increase in the production of electronics goods including semiconductors in the region.

Europe and North America are lucrative regions for CMP Slurry manufacturers owing to rising demand for the product in optical substrates and silicon wafers applications in these regions, note analysts of a study by TMR

CMP Slurry Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Applied Materials

3M company

Cabot Corporation

BASF

Dow Chemicals

DONGJIN SEMICHEM CO LTD.

Ferro Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Fujimi Corporation

Fujifilm

Samsung SDI

KCTech

Soulbrain Co., Ltd.

SHOWKA DENKO Materials co. Ltd (Hitachi Chemical)

CMP Slurry Market Segmentation

Type

Aluminum Oxide

Ceramic

Cerium Oxide

Silica

Others





Application

Silicon Wafers

Optical Substrates

Disk-drive Components

Others Microelectronic Surfaces

Regions

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



