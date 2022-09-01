U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

CMP Slurry Market Will Reach USD 2675 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 4.33% - Valuates Reports

·10 min read

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP Slurry market is segmented by Type - Alumina Slurry, Colloidal Silica Slurry, Ceria Slurries,  by Application -  Silicon (Si) Wafer, SiC Wafer, Optical Substrates, Disk-drive Components, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo
Valuates_Reports_Logo

The global CMP Slurry market size was valued at USD 1849 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2675 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period 2022-2028. 

Major Factor Driving The Growth of Cmp Slurry Market are

The demand for CMP Slurry is anticipated to rise in the semiconductor sector. This factor is expected to fuel the CMP slurry market. Each layer of the wafer undergoes chemical mechanical planarization several times during the semiconductor manufacturing process in order to eliminate superfluous materials and produce a clean surface.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the increased use of tiny electronics by the world's population will fuel the expansion of the worldwide CMP slurry market's sales.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-32B8990/global-cmp-slurry

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF CMP SLURRY MARKET

Rising Slurry use in the semiconductor industry is expected to drive the CMP Slurry market. Today, practically all electronic devices and goods employ semiconductors and microchips, which require precise processing. The demand for semiconductors is primarily driven by mobile devices (MIDs), followed by personal computers (PCs), and a wide range of other electronic applications, such as high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. A vital ingredient in the production of semiconductors, wafers, and microchips is CMP slurry.

Since the worldwide chip shortage has been growing over the past several years, semiconductor businesses throughout the world are making significant expenditures in their R&D centers in an effort to meet the expanding demand. According to estimates, demand for semiconductors will increase even more as a result of technological advancements in industries like electronics and automobiles. This factor is expected to drive the CMP slurry market during the forecast period.

The CMP slurry market is being prompted to adopt and create new productivity solutions by the changing chip demand. The development of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) is not only opening up new business options for chip makers, but also giving them the chance to perform better. In light of this, the worldwide CMP slurry market is anticipated to grow in popularity over the course of the projected period.

Furthermore, CMP slurries' costs have been on the decline recently, which has accelerated their use in a variety of electrical manufacturing processes, including the production of silicon wafers, disk-drive components, optical substrates, and barrier metal films. High-polished and abrasion-free components are now necessary as a result of advancements in semiconductor processing and manufacture. By creating more effective CMP slurry formulae, CMP slurry producers hope to take advantage of the potential that these industrial requirements present.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-32B8990/Global_CMP_Slurry_Market

CMP SLURRY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, The key producers of CMP slurry are the US, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan, South Korea and mainland China. The US is the largest producer of CMP Slurry, valued at USD 698 million in 2021, while Japan is the second producer, valued at USD 384 million.

The proportion of Japan was 37% in 2021, while Japan percentage was 20.7%, and it is predicted that Japan market share will reach 34.9% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 3.53 % through the analysis period.

As for the rest of the world, the notable producers are China, Taiwan, China Mainland and South Korea, with a CAGR of 4.13%, 12.01% and 5.48%, respectively during the forecast period.

Based on application, the SiC Wafer category, which now only has a modest market share, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.73% between 2022 and 2028 to achieve revenues of USD 90 million.

The CAGR for the Silicon (Si) Wafer sector has been changed to 3.79% during the forecast period. Silicon wafers are increasingly used in the production of semiconductor chips, MEMS devices, and advanced complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) integrated circuit products.

Based on type, Colloidal Silica Slurry is expected to hold 56% of the market share in 2021, is expected to be worth USD 1537 million, increasing at a revised 4.44% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Inquire For Customization : https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-32B8990/Global_CMP_Slurry_Market

Market By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-32B8990/Global_CMP_Slurry_Market

Key players

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-32B8990&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

-  The global CMP Slurry Filters market was valued at USD 56 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 79 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

Global GaN CMP Slurry Market Research Report 2022

Global SiC CMP Slurry Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Alumina CMP Slurry Market Research Report 2022

Global High-quality CMP Slurry Market Research Report 2022

Global CMP Slurry for Sapphire Wafers Market Research Report 2022

Global Dielectric CMP Slurry Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global CMP Slurry and Pads Sales Market Report 2022

Global Copper CMP Slurry Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Nano CMP Slurry Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

-  The global Ceramic Capacitor market size is estimated to be worth USD 14660 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 23790 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the review period.

-   The global High-Voltage Capacitor market was valued at USD 1298.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1365.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2027.

-    The global E-waste Recycling market size is estimated to be worth USD 17260 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27240 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9% during the review period.

-    Power Semiconductor market size was USD 43750 million and it is expected to reach USD 62800 million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

-   The global Chip Mounter market size is estimated to be worth USD 4387.1 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5531.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.

-  The global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor market size is estimated to be worth USD 9314.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 10870 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

-  The global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market size is projected to reach USD 53200 million by 2027, from USD 39510 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

-  The global Water Electrolysis market size is estimated to be worth USD 263.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 733.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.6% during the review period.

-  The global GPU market size was valued at USD 19.75 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 200.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2020 to 2027.

-  The global High Purity Quartz market size is estimated to be worth USD 611950 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 803340 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the review period.

-  The global methionine market size was valued at USD 6423 million and it is expected to reach USD 8380.2 million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

High-density Polyethylene market size is estimated to be worth USD 80690 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 97470 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

-  The Containerboard market was valued at USD 155920 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 198430 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of about 4.1% during the forecast period (2022–2028).

-  The global Maleic Anhydride market size is projected to reach USD 4963.6 million by 2027, from USD 3145.3 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

-  The global Bentonite market size is estimated to be worth USD 1422.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1640.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.4% during the review period.

-  The global Polyurethane market size is estimated to be worth USD 79510 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 97740 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

-  The polyolefins market was valued at USD 133.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 446.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028.

-  The global Polyethylene market size is estimated to be worth USD 122550 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 142120 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.5% during the review period.

-  The global polylactic acid market size is estimated to be worth USD 1108.3 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1346.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Click Here To See Related Reports on LEO Satellite market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports 
sales@valuates.com 
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com  
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmp-slurry-market-will-reach-usd-2675-million-by-2028-with-a-cagr-of-4-33---valuates-reports-301616463.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

