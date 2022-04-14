U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

CMR Surgical advances business and leadership in Europe

·4 min read
CMR Surgical advances business and leadership in Europe

  • Implementation of new leadership in Europe to deliver growth and customer success

  • Highly experienced medtech leaders appointed, including Olivier Wolber in newly created European General Manager role

Cambridge, United Kingdom. 14 April 2022 00:01 (GMT). CMR Surgical (CMR) – the global surgical robotics business – today announced its newly formed leadership team in Europe. Alongside this, a new regional structure is being implemented to support significant growth as CMR continues to scale rapidly worldwide.

The advanced model in Europe allows CMR to operate its key customer facing business directly from local markets and across the region. It will allow CMR to drive faster decision making, supporting customer success and driving business growth, while retaining global alignment.

To ensure CMR delivers on its ambitious plans in Europe, Olivier Wolber has joined CMR as European General Manager (GM). Olivier will be responsible for implementation of the commercial and customer success strategy. As an established senior executive in the life sciences, Olivier joins CMR from Smith & Nephew, the multinational medical equipment business, where he held the position of Managing Director in multiple territories of EMEA.

“I am excited and honoured to take on this new role at such a pivotal time in the Company’s journey as it continues to see massive opportunity and continued strong momentum in the regions and globally,” said Olivier Wolber, European General Manager (GM), CMR Surgical.

Local GMs will report into Olivier, to drive success in their own territories. Appointments include Patricia Chesnais for France and Benelux, Massimo Carone for Spain and Portugal, and existing senior commercial experts at CMR, Franz Mazzone for Italy and Ana Raduc for UK and Ireland.

Patricia and Massimo recently joined CMR bringing a wealth of medical technology and leadership experience to their roles. Patricia has held senior positions at CR Bard, Phillips and Johnson & Johnson, and Massimo has a decade in leadership roles at medtech multinational Stryker, most recently as European Managing Director.

To drive business development in Europe, Colin Eke has moved into the new role of New Business Development Manager for Europe.

Steve Bell, Chief Commercial Officer of CMR Surgical, commented: “Europe is a key strategic market for CMR and having highly accomplished leaders with broad, senior executive experience on the ground in Europe will enable us to empower local teams and make decisions closer to the customer.”

Per Vegard Nerseth, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical, adds: “This is a significant step to delivering our strategy and building a highly successful surgical robotics business. We are delighted to have outstanding senior talent to help shape our offering in Europe and be a part of CMR’s history. With this dynamic team at the cross section of commercial and customer experience, we hope to create stronger partnerships and accelerate the adoption of Versius across Europe.”

— ENDS —

Media Contacts:

If you wish to see more, please contact CMR Surgical at:

Press Office, CMR Surgical
T +44(0) 1223 755801
E pressoffice@cmrsurgical.com

Notes to editors:

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius® resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it’s more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon’s continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.


