CMR Surgical announces 5,000 surgeries completed using Versius surgical robot

Next-generation surgical robot Versius has been used to perform 5,000 procedures globally

Robotic-assisted lung bisegmentectomy performed at Argenteuil Hospital in Paris by thoracic surgeon Dr Patrick Bagan is 5,000th procedure

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMR Surgical (CMR) – the global surgical robotics business – has today announced that its Versius® Surgical Robotic System has now been used in 5,000 surgical procedures worldwide.

Thoracic surgeon Patrick Bagan with the Versius surgical robot at Argenteuil Hospital, France

Versius is now routinely used by surgeons across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia & Latin America. Designed to offer high utilisation in operating rooms, Versius is being used to perform a wide variety of both routine and complex procedures across a range of specialties including gynaecology, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery, general surgery and urology – from hernia repairs and hysterectomies to radical prostatectomies and lower anterior resections.

The 5,000th procedure was performed at Argenteuil Hospital, a public health centre in Paris, France, where Dr Patrick Bagan and his team performed a successful lung bisegmentectomy for cancer.

Dr Patrick Bagan, Thoracic & Vascular Surgeon and Head of Department, Argenteuil Hospital, commented: "I'm honoured to reach this significant milestone with our partners, CMR and the Versius system. I'm delighted to report that this complex procedure went as planned and the patient is recovering well. In thoracic surgery, Versius has transformed how we treat lung cancer at Argenteuil and patients are seeing the benefits."

"We have two Versius surgical robots here and we routinely complete many successful cases every week. Because it is small and modular, we can easily move the systems around the hospital and we regularly have two Versius procedures in different surgical specialties happening simultaneously." added Bagan.

Patricia Chesnais, General Manager, France & Benelux, CMR Surgical, commented: "I'm so pleased Argenteuil Hospital is sharing this milestone with us. It has been a great partner since it became the first public hospital in France to start using Versius in 2020. This is a great opportunity to celebrate its successful robotics programme and the impact partnerships like this one are having on patients in France, Europe and the rest of the world."

Story continues

While manual minimal access surgery (MAS) can be complex to perform, the benefits for patients are well recognised. Versius has been designed to help patients around the world have access to the benefits of MAS.

Per Vegard Nerseth, Chief Executive Officer, CMR Surgical, commented: "5,000 cases is an important milestone for us at CMR. We set out to transform surgery for patients, and we truly believe we are doing that as we expand into new countries and partner with more and more hospitals and surgeons around the world."

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius® resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it's more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon's continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

