CMR Surgical to build new global manufacturing facility to meet Versius demand

UK-based facility will become hub for global exports as the Company accelerates its commercial scale-up





CAMBRIDGE, UK – 11 October 2021, 07:00 (GMT). CMR Surgical (CMR) – a global surgical robotics business – today announced plans to open a new large-scale manufacturing facility in Cambridgeshire, UK. The site will enable upscaled manufacturing processes to meet the increasing global demand for the Versius® Surgical Robotic System, now established as a valuable surgical tool in a number of hospitals across Europe, India, Australia and the Middle East.



Following the recent completion of the largest-ever MedTech private financing round worldwide, CMR remains focused on the ongoing commercial scale up of Versius and the building of its manufacturing capability will help to support this. Alongside this, CMR is committed to investing in future technology developments for Versius and its digital ecosystem that will benefit surgeons and improve surgical care on a global scale.



The new facility will span 7,044.8 sq. m. (75,832 sq. ft.) floor space and will house up to 200 skilled employees initially from production, quality, manufacturing engineering, supply, operations, and logistics. The site will be located in Ely, close to the Company’s headquarters in Cambridge.



Per Vegard Nerseth, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical, commented: “We continue to see strong demand for Versius in markets around the world and our commitment to building a new manufacturing facility reflects this whilst highlighting the scale of our ambition to transform surgery. The workforce in Cambridgeshire will be crucial in helping us deliver systems to benefit patients in all corners of the world and we see this as an important development in our company growth strategy.”



Barrington D’Arcy, Chief Operations Officer of CMR Surgical, said: “Establishing a world-class manufacturing facility to meet worldwide demand was a logical step forward for CMR. Connecting in proximity our skilled workforce from manufacturing, R&D, supply and other important functions means that we can bring together the strongest talent to deliver the commercial production upscale for Versius.”



CMR has more than 700 employees working in R&D, clinical, manufacturing, supply chain, commercial, and service.



This investment in the UK strengthens CMR’s role in shaping innovation through surgical robotics to improve surgical care.

Notes to editors:

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius® resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it’s more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon’s continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.



