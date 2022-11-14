U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,005.34
    +12.41 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,900.03
    +152.17 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,335.13
    +11.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.05
    +1.31 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.94
    -3.02 (-3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.00
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.49 (+2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0353
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8740
    +0.0610 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1783
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.9550
    +1.2000 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,547.38
    +2.36 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.42
    +14.14 (+3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

·1 min read

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a dividend on the 4.200% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C of the Corporation.

CMS Energy Logo
CMS Energy Logo

The following dividend is payable Jan. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 1, 2023: $0.2625 per depositary share.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-energy-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-cumulative-redeemable-perpetual-preferred-stock-301677165.html

SOURCE CMS Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Sees Composite Rating Improve To 96

    Tsakos Energy Navigation saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Monday, up from 94 the day before.

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry buys another prison stock

    Scion Asset Management's Michael Burry, known for his timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, added five new companies to his portfolio in the last quarter including prison operator CoreCivic, filings released on Monday showed. The move comes after fund manager Burry dumped a dozen positions in the second quarter, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms, and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc. A regulatory filing on Monday showed he bought roughly 1.5 million additional shares in Geo Group in the third quarter.

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Novavax (NVAX) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • Does XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Have the Potential to Rally 310% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) points to a 310.4% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 25 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 25 Dividend Kings by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 10 Stocks. Dividend Kings are the stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years […]

  • Is Netflix (NFLX) Still an Attractive Investment Avenue?

    Investment management company LVS Advisory, a New York City-based full-service investment firm, recently released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The defensive portfolio of the fund gained 2.9% in the quarter. Year-to-date, the portfolio gained 3.3% compared to an 18.5% decline for the Barclays High-Yield Bond Index. In […]

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9 Billion in Stock in Third Quarter

    Warren Buffett’s company kept the spending spigot on, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Falling Today

    A handful of electric vehicle (EV) stocks hit the brakes Monday morning as the optimism that pervaded the market last week began to wane. Additionally, several pieces of negative news specific to the EV sector -- including a price target cut for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and a Barron's column that expressed skepticism about the futures of some EV companies -- contributed to the pessimistic mood shift. As of 11:22 a.m. ET, Tesla was trading down by 3.5%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was off by 4.7%, and EV charging company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) had lost 3.8%.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Realistically Double in 5 Years

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (IIP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the regulated cannabis industry in the U.S. It currently owns 111 properties in 19 states. The company offers a dividend yield of nearly 7%. IIP has increased its dividend by 12x since 2017.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy for Less Than $50 Right Now

    One of the easiest ways to make money is to invest in solid dividend stocks. Here are three of the smartest dividend stocks to buy for less than $50 each right now. You have a choice with the first dividend stock on our list.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

    Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.

  • Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

    Caterpillar (CAT) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation, making their beaten-down share prices indicators that this is a fantastic time to snap up high-yielding income stocks at a discount. A $5,000 investment in key dividend stocks could lead to hundreds of dollars in income each year with growth opportunities ahead.

  • 3 Impressive Dividend Stocks You've Probably Never Heard Of

    Three impressive ones that many investors probably have yet to hear about are Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL), and Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure operates a growing portfolio of cleaner power and water assets.