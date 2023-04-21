U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

CMS Energy's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

PR Newswire
·1 min read

JACKSON, Mich., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

CMS Energy Logo
CMS Energy Logo

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is 48.75 cents per share. It is payable May 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 5, 2023.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
