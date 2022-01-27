U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,326.67
    -23.26 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,104.69
    -63.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,406.13
    -135.98 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,938.86
    -37.60 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.73
    -0.62 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    -35.60 (-1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    -1.11 (-4.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1141
    -0.0104 (-0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7870
    -0.0610 (-3.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3369
    -0.0093 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2700
    +0.6100 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,123.34
    -1,652.52 (-4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    825.52
    +6.02 (+0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
JOBS:

US jobless claims trend down as Omicron disruptions begin to ease

Another 260,000 Americans filed new claims last week, falling for the first time in four weeks

CMS Energy's Board of Directors Increases Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock to 46 Cents Per Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CMS
  • CMS-PC

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy today increased the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to 46 cents per share, up from 43.50 cents per share.

CMS Energy Logo
CMS Energy Logo

Based on Wednesday's closing price for CMS Energy common stock, $62.35, the dividend represents an annualized yield of 3 percent.

The first quarter dividend for the common stock is payable Feb. 28, 2022, to shareholders of record Feb. 11, 2022.

Garrick Rochow, CMS Energy's president and chief executive officer, said the board's decision to increase the current dividend to $1.84 per share on an annualized basis reflects the successful execution of the company's strategy.

"CMS Energy remains committed to our Triple Bottom Line, which yields consistent industry-leading financial results that reward our investors, while we continue to deliver world class performance for all stakeholders," said Garrick Rochow, CMS Energy's president and chief executive officer. "Our new dividend reflects our confidence that we will continue to deliver on our promises this year."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-energys-board-of-directors-increases-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-to-46-cents-per-share-301469982.html

SOURCE CMS Energy

Recommended Stories

  • A Co-op's Ambitious Project Helps Keep Talent Pipeline Flowing

    Marathon Petroleum’s Internship/Co-op program offers university students the opportunity to do meaningful work with real business impact that develops their skills in tangible ways. It’s often why ...

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Performance in 2021: 15 Best Performing Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Ken Fisher’s performance in 2021 and the 15 best performing stocks in his portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Ken Fisher’s Performance in 2021: 5 Best Performing Stocks. On January 14, Ken Fisher, the chief of Fisher Asset Management, released a […]

  • Why Intel Stock Crashed 7% Today

    Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%. Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Intel ‘crushed the quarter, but it’s all about the outlook,’ strategist says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Intel's fourth quarter earnings, the company's recent stock dip, and the impact of supply shortages.

  • Market check: Stocks rise in early trading, Tesla shares fall, Robinhood declines

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Why Seagate Stock Surged 12% Today

    Computer memory maker Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) reported a modest earnings beat Wednesday evening, but the reaction in its stock price Thursday morning was downright immodest. After having been up by more than 20% earlier in the session, as of 11:55 a.m. ET, Seagate's shares were up 12%. Analysts had forecast Seagate would earn $2.36 per share on sales of $3.1 billion in its fiscal Q2 2022.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric car stocks are down sharply in 2022, but this pair of electric vehicle makers represents a good value for the next 10 years.

  • Tesla stock slide 8% over supply-chain woes and new vehicle delays

    Tesla reported blowout fourth quarter results after market close on Wednesday, but Wall Street wasn’t sold on the company’s earnings beat.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled 7.5% Today

    Shares of electric car titan Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) braked hard Thursday morning, falling 7.1% through 11:30 a.m. ET. To find out, let's take a quick look at Tesla's numbers. Tesla grew its revenue 65% year over year in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Hexo, Tilray, and Aurora Cannabis Got Smoked Tuesday

    On yet another "red" day for stock markets, marijuana investors saw their stocks tumble right along with the rest of the Nasdaq. In a press release early this morning, Hexo gave investors an update on its strategic plan entitled "The Path Forward," explaining how Hexo -- shares of which traded above $30 just a couple of years ago, but now fetch just $0.50 -- intends to regain its mojo and get its share price moving higher once again. New product launches appear key to Hexo's plan, as the company launches sales of a "transdermal cream and a CBD-forward body lotion," and also a new line of "gummy confection called Redebles."

  • Tesla earnings: Analyst explains 3 things that were ‘a bit cautious’ in the report

    Wells Fargo Sr. Analyst Colin Langan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Tesla, supply chain issues, EV market caps, and the 2022 outlook for the demand of Tesla vehicles.

  • Here’s Why You Should Keep Your Upstart Holdings (UPST) Shares

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • 3 of the Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    As of Jan. 20, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had entered official correction territory (a decline of 10% from recent highs), and it was threatening to pull the widely followed S&P 500 down with it. In other words, with downside catalysts aplenty, we could be on the verge of a steep correction or stock market crash. While volatility during crashes and corrections can be unnerving, history has shown that these relatively short-term dips are always a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • 4 REITS on the Verge of Becoming Dividend Achievers

    When a company hikes dividends for 10 years in a row, they reach Dividend Achiever status. This quartet is just about there.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.