CMU Tepper Puts A Data-Focused Spin On The Management Master's Degree

Carnegie Mellon Tepper School of Business is the latest top U.S. B-school to launch a management master’s degree aimed at non-business students with only 1 to 2 years of work experience

The number of top business schools in the United States with management master’s programs keeps growing. Now the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University is putting its own unique, data-focused spin on the degree.

The Tepper School announced the launch of a full-time, two-semester Master of Science in Management program today (September 5) designed for recent college graduates with non-business backgrounds who have career aspirations in the field of business. First application deadline will be November 5, 2023, with decisions announced by mid-December.

Like many of their peer schools, Tepper’s new management master’s will be a 10-month degree; unlike most of them, the program will focus heavily on what Tepper does best: data.

“Our master’s is not a master in management, but a master of science in management,” Tepper Dean Isabelle Bayeux-Besnainou emphasizes in an interview with Poets&Quants. “Which is a little bit different as a positioning than a regular MiM program. I’m originally from Europe, so I’m very familiar with the MiM programs because there are lots of MiM programs in Europe, as you know. Our program, like everything we do at Tepper, is a lot of data technology, a data-driven curriculum, and that’s something that is important and that’s why we wanted really a master of science in management — using a lot of the core courses from our MBA program and leveraging what we do well already in our MBA program.”

PUTTING THE ‘SCIENCE’ IN MANAGEMENT STUDIES

CMU Tepper Dean Isabelle Bayeux-Besnainou: School is “teaching with a very data-oriented mind set”

CMU Tepper’s MSM program is at least the 13th management master’s among U.S. B-schools ranked in the top 25 for their MBAs. It’s an increasingly crowded field — but Tepper’s offering has an edge, its dean tells Poets&Quants.

“We invented management science here at Tepper — that is the edge that we have on the market,” Bayeux-Besnainou says. “Why go to Tepper for this degree? Because of what we are and what we’re offering to the market. Our portfolio of master’s programs is more diverse and more flexible, bringing more flexibility into the student’s experience, so that more students at different stages of their career can find something that fits their needs.

“We have this tradition of being really good on the data side and seeing always the business problems with a lens from data. It’s really about the philosophy of the program and it doesn’t show directly in an MBA program, but we’re teaching with a very data-oriented mindset. Right now, we’re going to have three different specializations and we’re working on more for our MSM program: It’s finance, it’s operation management, and it’s marketing, all in a more technical sense.”

Kevin Dietrick, director of Tepper’s Master of Science in Business Analytics program and its new MSM, echoes his dean: In each of the three specializations from which Tepper MSM students can choose, management science will be the foundation.

“I think the Master of Science in Management distinction is an important one,” he tells P&Q. “And I think it speaks to this concept of management science that is at the foundation of Tepper’s way of educating graduate business students for all of its existence. As we look forward to the future, we talk here about the intelligent future, and I think that ‘master of science’ moniker is key to who we are.”

CMU Tepper Master of Science in Management Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Deadline November 5 January 21 March 31 May 19 Decision December 14 March 14 May 16 June 20 First Deposit February 18 April 21 June 16 July 14 Second Deposit June 2 June 2 NA NA

‘WE DO PACK A LOT INTO A 10-MONTH EXPERIENCE’

Tepper’s MSM will focus on business fundamentals, analytics, and behavioral skills, Dietrick says, but it will also allow students to tailor their curriculum to specific areas of interest. Outside of a first-semester focus on core courses, students will have the freedom to take a wide range of elective courses, including those outside their specialization.

Flexibility is something a lot of schools talk about, especially in terms of curriculum. Tepper’s new MSM program boasts a great deal of it, Dietrick says.

“As we’ve talked about this program and envisioned it, we really wanted to craft something that met students’ needs,” Dietrick says. “That’s such a key part of what we do here at Tepper. And so the ability to not just come in and say, ‘I want a business degree,’ but ‘I want a business degree that’s going to meet my needs in getting me where I want to go, whether that’s finance, marketing, or operations, and then also take some courses outside of that’ is really important.

“We do pack a lot into a 10-month experience. In the fall semester, students will get those fundamental core areas of business: econ, finance, probability and statistics, accounting, operations, marketing, management presentations. A lot of their fall semester is spent in core courses. And as they get to the second half of the fall semester, they will have the opportunity to start dipping their toe in the elective waters, if you will. When we get into the spring semester, sort of the reverse happens: They have a couple of core courses to complete — optimization, and they’ll take a behavioral strategy course or a course of behavioral strategy and management — and then really the rest of their time is going to be spent on elective courses.”

A FOCUS ON ‘STUDENTS WITH LITTLE OR NO WORK EXPERIENCE’

Who is the ideal Tepper MSM student? The school is looking for “high-potential individuals with a variety of undergraduate degrees, a quantitative skill set, and minimal work experience,” students who “may be looking to pivot or upskill, desire a career change, or need additional skills to complement their undergraduate studies.” Says the school’s dean: “These students could be pre-experience students. I envision that there’ll be one or two years maybe for some of them, and then some of them coming directly from undergraduate with good internships, that would be fine. But they’re a very different profile from the MBA students.”

“With strategic planning and collaboration at Tepper and throughout the university, we designed a unique curriculum that helps ambitious, high-potential students prepare for successful careers in business,” says Kate Barraclough, associate dean of master’s programs and teaching professor of finance at the Tepper School. “We want to use the same teaching style that made Tepper a top school in higher education to attract a diverse group of smart students who are eager to excel and learn.”

“The Tepper School wants to provide the best education to students at different stages in their career,” says Willem-Jan van Hoeve, Carnegie Bosch professor of operations research and senior associate dean of education at the Tepper School. “Our MSM program focuses on students with little or no work experience and gives them a competitive edge in the job market. It also primes them for an MBA program if they choose to pursue one in the future.”

NOT (YET) A STEM DEGREE

Tepper’s new MSM will have four rounds of admission, with the inaugural cohort beginning coursework in August 2024 and graduating the following May. The first-round deadline is November 5, 2023, with decisions promised by December 14. Applicants will need to submit Graduate Management Admission Test or Graduate Record Exam scores.

The new program is not yet a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math program, unlike many top MiMs in the U.S., but the process to achieve that designation is underway, Tepper’s dean says.

“It is not yet a STEM degree, but we are working towards a STEM designation,” Bayeux-Besnainou says. “So this is just a matter of making that happen at this point. That’s something we’re working on extensively now.”

See the next page for a Q&A with Kevin Dietrick, director of CMU Tepper’s Master of Science in Business Analytics and Master of Science in Management programs. Learn more about Tepper’s new degree here and sign up for a September 28 information session here.

CMU Tepper Puts A Data-Focused Spin On The Management Master's Degree

Interior of the Tepper Quad

Q&A WITH KEVIN DIETRICK, DIRECTOR OF THE TEPPER MSBA & MSM PROGRAMS

Your dean said it takes about a year to get a program like this up and running. So you guys have been working on this for a year or more. Tell me about the spark that launched this program. Why now? Why is Tepper investing in this new program?

It does take some time. You’re the first person that kind of caused me to sit and reflect on the fact that it has been a year. It is a little bit of a process that we go through: conversations with faculty, staff members, industry and so forth, to sort of get to this point of being ready to launch this program, which is very exciting for us. The why now? I think there’s a lot of different variables involved. Some things that I’ve been able to observe here is the successful launch of several different full-time MS programs here at Tepper. We launched our full-time MSBA program last year with our first set of students on campus. Several years before that, an MS in Product Management program. And so I think with regards to timing, I think we’ve seen that we’ve done something successfully and wanted to parlay that success into this Master of Science in Management program.

I think also I can’t not state the appeal of this one-year program — and really it’s not one year, it’s 10 months — the ability for someone with little to no experience, who’s looking to gain that business insight and business education, there’s a lot of value in the degree to that extent. And we’re seeing now across the marketplace that there’s a lot of interest in that sort of a degree, which is a pivot or an upskill for folks who are looking at programs.

Was there talk about making this a STEM program in order to appeal to international students a little bit more?

CMU Tepper Puts A Data-Focused Spin On The Management Master's Degree

Tepper’s Kevin Dietrick: New MSM program “is going to be data-driven, but human-informed. In a sense, I feel like we’ve been here, ready for this data revolution for a long time”

That’s another one of those things that does take a little bit of time. You may be aware that our MBA program was one of the first to be STEM-designated, among the first. And so the STEM designation is under discussion here for the Master of Science in Management program as well.

Do you have a target population for the first class? How many seats do you want to fill?

I’ll tell you, I’m excited for this program in particular just to kind of see the quality of applications and to get this program going. I’m hopeful that we’ll get applications from anybody who’s thinking about this right now. So I want to get the most qualified students in the door and go from there.

If we go back to that starting point, students with non-business backgrounds, students fairly recently out of undergrad, what else might the ideal student for this program look like? Any other attributes that will really make somebody stand out?

So you hit on a couple of things, that zero-to-two-years of work experience. There are other things, and this is where we kind of start talking about the other side of the experience, like what are companies looking for? And these are things that maybe are hard to evaluate from someone who has zero to two years of work experience. But we have a really good admissions team that I think is skilled at doing this. But things like leadership, potential communication skills, teamwork, ability, which plays into communication skills, critical thinking — these are going to be a really important. Intellectual curiosity is another.

These are all things that as we’re kind of going through this next several months and this next year, we’re going to be evaluating candidates and how these things are visible within their spaces. So if they’re in college still, you can still exhibit leadership potential, you can still exhibit leadership versus if you’re someone who has a year of work experience, maybe you’re looking for a little bit of a change, you’re looking for a pivot to your career.

These are still things that we’re going to look for with respect to where you are then and there, if that makes sense.

So let’s talk about the curriculum. What are do students going to learn and when?

We do pack a lot into a 10-month experience. So if I kind of split the experience in half, the fall semester and the spring semester, students will kind of get those fundamental core areas of business: econ, finance, probability and statistics, accounting, operations, marketing, management presentations — a lot of their fall semester is spent in core courses. And as they get to the second half of the fall semester, they will have the opportunity to start dipping their toe in the elective waters, if you will.

When we get into the spring semester, sort of the reverse happens. They have a couple of core courses to complete, optimization, they’ll take a behavioral strategy course or a course of behavioral strategy and management, and then really the rest of their time is going to be spent on elective courses.

When students are here, they’ll select a specialization. So you’re not getting a Master of Science in Management necessarily, or just that. You’re going to specialize in something, you’re going to get a specialization. And the three areas that we currently offer are going to be finance, marketing, and operations. So, some of your elective coursework will be taken up by that, but you also have the opportunity to take additional elective courses outside of your specialization.

You touched on this, but a lot of the curriculum is going to have to reflect what employers want. How closely were companies involved in helping you decide what to teach?

That’s such a key part. I also am the director of our MS in Business Analytics program. And so I don’t know what you want to call it, right, the trend, the new sort of wave of AI that we’ve witnessed is something that’s very relevant to my leadership with the business analytics program. But I think what I’ve seen from companies across the board — whether they’re a data consulting company or whether they are a tech company, healthcare, whatever the case may be — is that everyone right now is trying to grapple with AI and sort of what the new-gen AI means for them and their business models.

And so a key part of what we’ve brought into this program is, again, I’ll kind of refer to what’s been at the heart of a Tepper business degree for all of our existence: It is going to be data-driven, but human-informed. In a sense, I feel like we’ve been here, ready for this data revolution for a long time. So that’s such a core part, right? The quantitative and analytical part of the MSM is really key, and I think that’s something that we’ve certainly observed from industry.

Well, I’d love to hear you elaborate on that a little bit. Tepper really is uniquely situated to offer a degree like this, isn’t it?

Yeah, it absolutely is. And I certainly don’t mean to sound like a little bit of a broken record, but I think where we are positioned, where we are uniquely situated right now, comes back from the hallmark of management science. We used to not offer an MBA, we’d offer a degree from the Graduate School of Industrial Administration. We’d offer a degree in management science. And the core at the founding of how we’ve educated business students for several decades is looking at the data. It’s quantitative analysis. And so I think uniquely situated is very well put.

Is the GMAT or GRE going to be required for admission to this program?

Yes, it’ll be required. Students will have the option to seek a test waiver if they’re interested in having that conversation. Come talk to our admissions team, we’ll have a conversation.

It’s always exciting to launch a new program, but this is a time when a lot of these programs in the U.S. are being launched and this is an exciting landscape, is it not?

We are excited about it. I think this is an opportunity for us here at Tepper to really continue with this management science education that we’ve been doing for a long time. Under the dean’s leadership, we’ve continued to really drive that home in our classes that I see students in every day of the week here. So I’m very excited about this for maybe more of a pre-experience population, that zero-to-two-years.

And we have our first info session coming up. If readers want to register for it, it’ll be on September 28 from noon to 1.

The post CMU Tepper Puts A Data-Focused Spin On The Management Master’s Degree appeared first on Poets&Quants.