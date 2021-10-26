U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,574.79
    +8.31 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,756.88
    +15.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.71
    +9.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.08
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.46
    +0.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -12.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1400
    +0.4410 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,131.30
    -500.26 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.92
    -6.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

CMUV Bancorp Announces Completion of Tender Offer for Shares of its Common Stock and Issues $7,500,000 in Subordinated Debt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Community Valley Bank
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

El Centro, CA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CMUV Bancorp (OTCQB: CMUV) (the “Company”) announced that its tender offer to purchase up to 459,052 shares of its common stock at a price per share of $13.05 expired on October 15, 2021. A total of 461,503 shares, or 20.1%, of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock were validly tendered and accepted.

In addition, the Company successfully issued $7,500,000 in subordinated debt in an institutional private placement. Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC acted as placement agent. A portion of the proceeds of the new debt will be used to fund the purchase of the shares of common stock tendered, with the excess after expenses to be used for general corporate purposes. Principal is due on October 26, 2031, and the debt is not redeemable for the first five years except in the event of certain unusual events. Interest only is payable prior to the due date. The interest rate is fixed for the first five years at 3.625% and thereafter floats based on the 90-Day Average SOFR + 2.63%.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we could not be more pleased with the results of both the tender offer and the raising of the subordinated debt. The success of this strategic endeavor could not have been accomplished without the tremendous effort by the teams at Performance Trust, the Breakwater Law Group, and Duane Morris LLP, which acted as legal counsel to Performance Trust.”

About CMUV Bancorp

CMUV Bancorp is the parent company of Community Valley Bank which began operations on October 1, 2007. CVB was started by a group of local small business owners with the idea of bringing community banking back to the Imperial Valley. CVB had an original plan to provide individualized banking to the business community; local people, making local decisions to help businesses grow and prosper. For more information, visit www.yourcvb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1943, as amended, and CMUV Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statement contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CMUV Bancorp cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on CVB and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which CVB operates, the effects of bank mergers and acquisitions in CVB’s markets, CVB’s ability to attract and retain key employees, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation, including government regulation affecting the ability of CVB to pay dividends. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements and CMUV Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.

Jon A. Edney
7603521889
mediarelations@yourcvb.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Alphabet earnings top estimates as online advertising remains robust

    Alphabet is set to report third-quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, with Wall Street optimistic the technology giant saw a resurgence in search advertising as travel activity ramped up.

  • Chipmaker AMD Delivers Beat-And-Raise Third-Quarter Report

    Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices late Tuesday beat analyst targets for the third quarter and pointed higher for the current period.

  • Microsoft smashes earnings expectations with strong cloud performance

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for the quarter.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping MP Materials Corp. (MP)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Why General Electric Stock Jumped Tuesday

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock soared Tuesday morning, jumping 5.4% as of 9:55 a.m. EDT after the industrials giant didn't just beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter numbers but also raised its full-year guidance. Continuing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.54 versus a loss of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Delving deeper, General Electric reported a strong order flow across all its segments.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Why Velodyne Lidar Stock Popped Today

    Shares of several electric vehicle stocks surged yesterday on various items of news that ended up driving Tesla's market cap over $1 trillion for the first time. Today, some of that excitement has shifted to autonomous vehicle names, including Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR). The stock jumped almost 18% at session highs, and remained 10.2% higher as of noon EDT.

  • Why AEye Stock Exploded Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) surged sharply higher Wednesday, skyrocketing as much as 106.5%. The catalyst that sent the maker of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems and advanced driver-assist systems exploding higher was bullish commentary issued by a Wall Street analyst who began covering the stock. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva initiated coverage on AEye with a buy rating, while also issuing a price target of $15.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Google Stock Wavers As Advertising Revenue Rebounds But YouTube, Cloud Miss Views

    Google stock edged down as third-quarter search ad revenue came in above expectations, but YouTube and cloud computing sales missed.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Nio Stock?

    The Nio customer experience is working in China, and investors hope that will be the case in European markets, too.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Microsoft earnings top $20 billion in a quarter for first time, stock heads for record high

    Microsoft Corp. shares closed just shy of a record high Tuesday, but the software giant still managed to set an impressive record.

  • Facebook shares fall as UPS surges to record high

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.