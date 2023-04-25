U.S. markets closed

CN Announces Election of Directors

·2 min read
Canadian National Railway Company

MONTREAL, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced that the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 7, 2023, were elected as directors of CN. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at CN’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) on April 25, 2023 via online webcast are set out below.

Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 11 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CN:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Shauneen Bruder

507,003,865

99.15

%

4,332,559

0.85

%

Jo-ann dePass Olsovsky

503,153,373

98.40

%

8,183,051

1.60

%

David Freeman

510,655,708

99.87

%

680,766

0.13

%

Denise Gray

508,625,951

99.47

%

2,710,523

0.53

%

Justin M. Howell

508,424,824

99.43

%

2,911,650

0.57

%

Susan C. Jones

510,308,305

99.80

%

1,028,169

0.20

%

Robert Knight

510,158,956

99.77

%

1,177,518

0.23

%

Michel Letellier

509,646,443

99.67

%

1,690,031

0.33

%

Margaret A. McKenzie

506,091,465

98.97

%

5,244,509

1.03

%

Al Monaco

510,368,285

99.81

%

968,189

0.19

%

Tracy Robinson

510,785,729

99.89

%

550,745

0.11

%

Shauneen Bruder was unanimously re-elected by the board of directors as board chair. Ms. Bruder is a Corporate Director and retired Executive Vice-President, Operations at the Royal Bank of Canada.

Biographical information on all directors is available at https://www.cn.ca/en/investors/regulatory-filings/

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 25, 2023 will be filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

Meeting Questions
Any questions related to the Meeting that were not answered during the Meeting due to time constraints will be posted online and answered at https://www.cn.ca/en/events/2023/04/agm-2023 . The questions and answers will remain available until one week after the Meeting.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

 

Media

Investment Community

Jonathan Abecassis

Stacy Alderson

Senior Manager

Interim Assistant Vice-President

Media Relations

Investor Relations

(438) 455-3692
media@cn.ca

(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca