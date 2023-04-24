U.S. markets closed

CN Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Canadian National Railway Company
·1 min read
Canadian National Railway Company
Canadian National Railway Company

MONTREAL, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a second-quarter 2023 dividend on the Company’s common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of seventy-nine cents (C$0.7900) per common share will be paid on June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2023.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media

Investment Community

Jonathan Abecassis

Paul Butcher

Senior Manager

Vice-President

Media Relations

Investor Relations

(438) 455-3692
media@cn.ca

(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca