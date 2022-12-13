CN Recognized with Prestigious ‘A’ Score for Transparency on Climate Change

Canadian National Railway Company

Railroad Demonstrates Continued Robust Environmental Transparency and Quality of Climate-Related Disclosure Through CDP

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual ‘A List’.



Based on data reported through CDP’s 2022 Climate Change questionnaire, CN is one of a small number of companies that achieved an ‘A’ out of nearly 15,000 companies scored.

“We are proud to have secured a place on CDP's A List for the seventh time as well as being recognized for the thirteenth time. Achieving the A List on what is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency is a testament to CN’s commitment to minimizing our impact on the environment and providing cleaner, more sustainable transportation services to our customers. While shipping heavy freight by rail can already reduce carbon emissions by up to 75% when compared to trucks, our position in the supply chain enables us to lead a step-change towards decarbonizing North America’s freight sector, by leveraging and stimulating progress in the development of low-carbon fuels and new locomotive technologies.”

Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer at CN



“Congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List; environmental transparency is the first vital step towards a net-zero and nature-positive future. In a year of ever-increasing environmental concerns around the world – from extreme weather to unprecedented losses to nature – the need for transformational, urgent and collaborative change is more critical than ever. We must decarbonize half of global GHG emissions and eliminate deforestation by 2030, alongside achieving water security on the same timescale – there is no route to 1.5°C without nature. As CDP continues to raise the bar on what qualifies as climate, forests and water leadership, we hope to see the ambitions and actions of companies on the A List – and those wanting a place on it – do the same.”

Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP



CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2022, over 680 investors with over US$130 trillion in assets and 280 major purchasers with US$6.4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. A record-breaking 18,700 companies responded.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provided insufficient information are scored an F.

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

More information about CN’s CDP response is available online: www.cn.ca/delivering-responsibly.

About the CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

