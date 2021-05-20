U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,159.12
    +43.44 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,084.15
    +188.11 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,535.74
    +236.00 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,207.76
    +14.12 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.95
    -0.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.80
    -6.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    27.83
    -0.23 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    -0.0490 (-2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4187
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8490
    +0.0840 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,712.66
    +3,019.95 (+8.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,070.94
    +73.72 (+7.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.79
    +69.59 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,098.25
    +53.80 (+0.19%)
     

CNA Financial reportedly paid $40 million to resolve a ransomware attack

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

A US insurance company may have paid one of the most expensive malware ransoms to date. According to Bloomberg, CNA Financial shelled out $40 million in late March to regain control of its network following a two-week lockout. To put that payout in perspective, the CEO of the Colonial Pipeline told The Wall Street Journal this week his company paid $4.4 million to hackers. That's a ransomware attack that led to fuel shortages across the US.

"CNA is not commenting on the ransom," a spokesperson for the company told Bloomberg. "CNA followed all laws, regulations and published guidance, including OFAC's 2020 ransomware guidance, in its handling of this matter."

The company fell victim to Phoenix Locker, an offshoot of the Hades ransomware created by infamous Russian cybercrime operation Evil Corp. Some security researchers believe Evil Corp is also behind WastedLocker, the malware linked to last year's Garmin ransomware attack. In 2019, the US Treasury Department sanctioned the group for its activities. It's unclear if Phoenix, the group behind the CNA attack, is affiliated with Evil Corp.

Ransomware attacks have become increasingly common and disruptive in recent years. In April and March, the REvil ransomware gang demanded $50 million from Apple supplier Quanta and Acer. Even Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red had to deal with a lockout, which led to a delay in the game's second major patch coming out.

Recommended Stories

  • Snap's Story Studio is a 'powerful' mobile video editing app

    The company says the app is easy to use and will let you share videos anywhere.

  • The Dyson V15 Detect's laser proved my apartment was never really clean

    Dyson’s newest vacuum isn’t one for subtlety. It has a laser strapped to the front of it for the purpose of highlighting where your dust is hiding. The Dyson V15 Detect is the company’s newest, top-of-the-line cordless vacuum in its line of stick vacuums, at a cost of $699. Are these high-tech additions gimmicks or truly helpful upgrades for a cleaner home?

  • Colonial Pipeline CEO defends decision to pay hackers ransom

    Joseph Blount, the CEO of Colonial Pipeline Co. acknowledges he made a "highly controversial decision" by authorizing a $4.4 million ransom payment (reportedly made in the form of bitcoin) after hackers had breached the company's system, but he ultimately felt he had no choice, he told The Wall Street Journal. Executives were reportedly initially unsure of both the scale of the cyberattack and how long it would take to get the pipeline, which provides around 45 percent of the East Coast's fuel supply, up and running again, so Blount determined the risk of a prolonged shutdown was too great to ignore, despite the fact that the FBI advises companies not to pay when hit with ransomware (the agency says the money supports "a booming criminal marketplace," the Journal notes). "I didn't make [the decision] lightly," Blount said. "I will admit that I wasn't comfortable seeing money go out the door to people like this. But it was the right thing to do for the country." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingWe don't need a Jan. 6 commissionWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflict

  • Google will open its first retail store in New York City this summer

    Google is opening its first retail store in New York City this summer to showcase Pixel, Nest and more.

  • Twitter's auto image cropping had a bias toward white people and women

    Last October, Twitter promised to re-evaluate its image cropping algorithm after users complained that it was biased.

  • 'Overwatch 2' will pit five-person teams against each other

    Overwatch 2 won't arrive until 2022 at the earliest, but it will change the way you play the hero shooter.

  • Snapchat shows off new AR features and more ‘inclusive’ camera tech

    Snap showed off new AR features, announced partnerships with YouTube, and previewed a new more “inclusive” version of its cameras technology.

  • Meet the biggest media company you’ve (probably) never heard of

    The Soul's digital footprint stretches across social media.

  • Colonial Pipeline confirms it paid $4.4M to hackers

    The operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline confirmed it paid $4.4 million to a gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems. Colonial Pipeline said Wednesday that after it learned of the May 7 ransomware attack, the company took its pipeline system offline and needed to do everything in its power to restart it quickly and safely, and made the decision then to pay the ransom. Colonial Pipeline’s CEO, Joseph Blount, told The Wall Street Journal he authorized the payment because the company didn't know the extent of the damage and wasn't sure how long it would take to bring the pipeline's systems back.

  • Twitter is reopening public verification

    Twitter will once again allow any user to request verification, though the blue checkmark will only be granted to accounts that meet its requirements.

  • Apple opens affiliate program ahead of podcast subscription launch

    The affiliate program will allow participants to earn a 50 percent commission when converting someone to a paid subscriber.

  • Intel shareholders reject executive compensation plan -filing

    The decision, on a nonbinding advisory basis, was taken at the company's annual stockholder meeting on May 13. In a statement, Intel said it "has a long-standing commitment to pay-for-performance, which holds executive officers accountable for business results and rewards them for consistently strong corporate performance and the creation of stockholder value ... The board also finds it incredibly important to ensure that it has a meaningful dialogue with our investors throughout the year so it can get their feedback on important matters affecting Intel." Intel shareholders also rejected a proposal for a report on median pay gaps across race and gender within the company.

  • Snapchat's camera can 'scan' outfits to help you shop

    Snap unveiled a slew of updates that will change how creators and brands use the service, including a new AR "try-on" feature, and "gifting" for creators.

  • New trailers show what the Indiana Jones movies look like in 4K

    The Indiana Jones movies will be available in 4K and HDR for the first time on June 8th.

  • Daily Crunch: Ford's powerhouse F-150 Lightning pickup can actually power your house

    It’s Thursday, everyone, and the technology and startup worlds were a mixed bag today. As always, we’ve collected the three key stories for the day below and then have a rapid-fire breakdown of startup and Big Tech news to follow. Consumer financial technology is so hot: With Berlin-based investing app Trade Republic raising $900 million and Robinhood’s partial, first-quarter results looking strong, your Twitter feed may feel all fintech, all the time.

  • Omaze is doing an all-Apple sweepstakes

    Omaze is giving away a bundle of Apple products when you enter to win any one of three electric car sweepstakes.

  • 'Hocus Pocus 2' will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2022

    It won't be much longer until we get a sequel to cult classic Hocus Pocus.

  • Egypt’s Largest Bank Joins Ripple Network for Cross-Border Payments

    Egypt is in the top five nations globally in terms of remittance flows from ex-pat communities.

  • Coinbase struggles with outages during cryptocurrency volatility

    Coinbase is reeling from outages as a massive cryptocurrency selloff takes place.

  • Nurse used spy camera to film 40 students using Tennessee school bathroom, feds say

    The 40-year-old is also accused of secretly recording girls in hospital rooms and tanning beds.