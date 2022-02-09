U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,548.25
    +35.75 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,543.00
    +201.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,902.50
    +168.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.30
    +16.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.00
    -0.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.69
    -2.17 (-9.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3574
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4490
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,235.80
    +881.18 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,030.29
    -1.57 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.85
    +56.78 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

CNB Announces CEO Retirement and Transition Plans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CNB Financial
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CCNE
  • CCNEP

CLEARFIELD, Pa., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together, Peter F. Smith, Chairman of the Board of Directors for CNB Bank and CNB Financial Corporation, and Joseph B. Bower, Jr., CEO of CNB Bank and President and CEO of CNB Financial Corporation, announced Mr. Bower’s intention to retire from these positions, effective July 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, respectively. For the remainder of the year, Mr. Bower will work closely with his successor, Michael Peduzzi, President and Chief Operating Officer of CNB Bank, who will succeed Mr. Bower as President and CEO of CNB Financial Corporation, effective December 31, 2022, and CEO of CNB Bank, effective July 1, 2022.

The announcement of Mr. Bower’s retirement honors his twenty-five year career with the Company and remarkable leadership to CNB Bank and CNB Financial Corporation. He joined the organization in 1997 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank and Treasurer of the Corporation. In 2003, Mr. Bower was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Bank and Secretary of the Corporation. And, on December 31, 2009, he was named President and Chief Executive Officer of CNB Bank and CNB Financial Corporation.

During his twelve years as President & CEO, Mr. Bower has led the organization’s asset growth from $1.2 billion to $5.3 billion, representing a 342% growth in assets. His vision to grow the organization to $5 billion was realized in July, 2021, with most of the growth over that twelve years being organic, supplemented by very strategic and successful acquisitions. Mr. Bower’s strategy to provide a differentiating experience for the commercial community market was intentional and successful. As Chief Operating Officer, he directed the entry of a division of CNB Bank into the greater Erie, PA market in 2005 with a brand expansion strategy, appropriately named ERIEBANK. This was the first of three such successful ventures, and today ERIEBANK comprises $1.4 billion of CNB Bank’s total assets.

The second and third divisions of CNB Bank introduced organically under Mr. Bower’s leadership took place in 2016 with BankOnBuffalo in western NY; and in 2021, Ridge View Bank was formed in Roanoke Virginia. These commercial community banks were uniquely built by the people and businesses of the new market, including the market president, banking team and a local board of advisors.

Several acquisitions also complement Mr. Bower’s resume. Most notably, because it formed the fourth bank brand of CNB Bank, was the acquisition of Farmer’s Citizens Bank in central Ohio in 2013 that was re-established as FCBank, a division of CNB Bank. Of the $4.2 billion in growth over the twelve years, $940 million was through acquisition. The rest developed organically through CNB’s unique brand expansion model.

Under Mr. Bower’s leadership, the organization grew from 297 employees in 2010 to 703 today. It was important to him that CNB maintain a strong presence and headquarters in Clearfield PA, contribute to the local economy, offer career opportunities, and continue to donate our time and resources in the community where the institution established its roots in 1865. The organization increased the existing headquarters and operations with a 17,000 square foot expansion in 2015, with another development project planned to be completed this year.

The culture at CNB grew more positive with each year, and Mr. Bower’s vision to “find a way to say yes to every client, co-worker and community” became the driving force for every member of the CNB team. This working environment was further inspired by Joe’s motto, “Make money. Have fun.” And the CNB team took that motto to heart, instilling a best-in-class culture of inclusion, engagement and collaboration. Above all else, central to the organization’s strategy under Joe’s leadership, were client and employee experience. In doing so, Joe fostered an environment of mutual respect and leadership throughout the organization and in our communities.

Mr. Bower leads by example. He challenges and encourages his team to do more than they ever thought possible, to think bigger and to think differently. Internally, this approach has created a number of leaders. His expectations and standards are high, but not nearly as lofty as those he sets for himself. These standards resulted in his leadership role in the banking industry as Chairman of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association in 2016. As chairman of the Association, Mr. Bower led Pennsylvania’s largest banking trade association, had oversight of the PA Banker’s Board policies and procedures, and led the strategic direction of the association, as well as the functioning of the personnel and audit budget and finance committees.

Following this challenging role, in 2017 Mr. Bower was appointed to the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC) by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. Additionally, Mr. Bower is on the political action committee for the American Bankers Association, advocating for community banks and the clients and communities they serve.

“Joe brought a lot of talent and drive to CNB. His initiatives carried us into many new markets. I thank him for his efforts on behalf of the board and our shareholders. I wish him and his family all the best in the future,” Mr. Smith commented.

Before joining CNB, Mr. Bower was Chief Financial Officer for Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Company, Mifflinburg, PA. He previously worked as a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where he graduated magna cum laude. In 1984, he enlisted in the United States Army, where after two and a half years the Army awarded him with a full ROTC scholarship. Upon graduating from Lycoming College, Mr. Bower graduated from the U.S. Army Ordinance School Officer Basic Course. He has served and continues to serve on various boards within the community.

An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Bower lives in Olanta with his wife, Hillary, and has four grown children, Britney and her husband John, Mindy and her husband Aaron, Ryan and Kayleigh and a three-month-old grandson Kepler.

Regarding his retirement, Mr. Bower commented, “Over the past 25 years, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working side by side with our talented and hardworking team of bankers who find a way to say yes to our customers, communities and their coworkers every day. I’m excited for all who have the opportunity to continue to grow within our culture and serve the hardworking clients in our markets as I move on to the next chapter of my life.”

Based on strong, traditional values, CNB Bank is dedicated to being the premier financial services provider in the area, focused on the changing needs of people and business in our communities by providing the highest quality service. More about CNB Bank can be found online at www.CNBBank.bank.

CONTACT: Contact: Amy Potter, CFMP VP/Marketing Amy.Potter@CNBBank.bank 814-765-9621


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Can Crash in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on a wide gamut of Wall Street price targets, select analysts and investment banks foresee the possibility of these ultra-popular stocks crashing in 2022. There might not be a more popular stock with a wider range of expected outcomes from Wall Street than electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA). In the other column is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who, even after recently upping his firms' price target on Tesla, expects shares to plummet 65% to $325.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Enphase Energy stock soars after big profit beat; CFO to retire for personal reasons

    Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. soared 18.4% toward a five-week high in premarket trading Wednesday, after the energy technology company reported fourth-quarter profit that was well above expectations and record revenue, while also saying Chief Financial Officer Eric Branderiz will retire after about four years with the company for personal reasons. Branderiz, who joined the company in 2018, will be succeeded as CFO by Mandy Yang, who is currently Chief Accounting Officer, effective Feb. 15. Late

  • CVS Earnings Topped Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    CVS Health stock was falling after reporting better-than-expected earnings Wednesday but confirming full-year guidance that appeared to disappoint. The company reported revenue of $76.6 billion for the fourth-quarter ending in December, up 10.1% compared with the prior year, beating the FactSet consensus of $75.6 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.98, which topped the FactSet consensus of $1.83.

  • These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

    Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable. Investors got even more good news after the closing bell, as favorable earnings reports from two industry giants helped stoke more enthusiasm about the stock market. Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have very different businesses, but what they both shared was a rosy outlook for the future that investors liked seeing.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • JPMorgan estimates bitcoin's fair value

    Strategists at the investment bank calculated the 'fair value' of the crypto world's so-called liquid gold.

  • Bracing for a stock market that's going 'a whole lot of nowhere': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • Alibaba Jumps as SoftBank Denies Involvement in Stock Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares jumped in Hong Kong as SoftBank Group Corp. said it wasn’t involved in the Chinese tech giant’s filing of additional American depositary shares, allaying investor fears that the firm’s largest shareholder might be looking to cash out. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • Meet Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, the couple arrested over a $4.5 billion crypto money-laundering scheme

    Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein were arrested for laundering Bitcoin stolen from Bitfinex in 2016

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Needs To Do This; Five Stocks Flash Buy Signal

    The market rally had solid gains Tuesday, but is still in a range. Apple is setting up as Expedia leads the travel sector.