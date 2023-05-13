CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.175

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.175 per share on the 15th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. CNB Financial's stock price has reduced by 31% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

CNB Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

CNB Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 22% also shows that CNB Financial is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 1.4% over the next year. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 25%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

CNB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.66 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.70. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that CNB Financial has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We should note that CNB Financial has issued stock equal to 25% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

We Really Like CNB Financial's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for CNB Financial that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

