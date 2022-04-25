U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

CNBC Hosts Exclusive Livestream of 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting on April 30

·4 min read

Livestream will begin on Saturday, April 30th at 9:45am ET on CNBC.com

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, will host the exclusive livestream of the annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting taking place on Saturday, April 30th, starting at 9:45am ET. The CNBC exclusive livestream is the only destination for viewers to stream this year's meeting and hear from Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations Greg Abel and Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations Ajit Jain.

CNBC logo (PRNewsfoto/CNBC)
CNBC logo (PRNewsfoto/CNBC)

After two years as a virtual only meeting due to COVID-19 concerns, this year's event will take place in person in Omaha, Nebraska. A world-renowned event for the financial and investing community, CNBC's livestream of the meeting allows unparalleled, wide-reaching access to the public where shareholders and non-shareholders alike can hear firsthand from Berkshire's leadership. CNBC's Becky Quick will helm the day's coverage live from inside the CHI Health Center with the latest insight and analysis from Berkshire board members, managers and investors.

CNBC Programming Schedule (All times are in ET):

  • 9:45am10:15am: Pre-Show

  • 10:15am1pm: Streaming Morning Session of Annual Meeting

  • 1pm2pm: Halftime Show

  • 2pm4:30pm: Streaming Afternoon Session of Annual Meeting

  • 4:30pm4:45pm: Post-Show

  • 4:45pm5:30pm est.: Formal Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Once the meeting concludes, CNBC's livestream will be available to watch on the Warren Buffett Archive, the digital home to the world's largest video collection of Warren Buffett speaking about business, investing, money and life. The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting tapes, provided to CNBC by Warren Buffett, serve as the foundation of the Warren Buffett Archive and other exclusive content, including CNBC interviews, curated short-form videos and more, is also available on the site.

For more information on the Berkshire Hathaway livestream, visit: https://www.cnbc.com/brklive22/.

MEDIA USAGE TERMS

FOR BROADCAST:

  1. No use is permitted before the conclusion of CNBC's livestream of the interview.

  2. Mandatory on-air credit/courtesy: CNBC and must show the CNBC logo included on the video feed.

  3. Entire screen on video feed must be shown: no portion of the screen may be obscured.

  4. Maximum cumulative length of excerpted material is 3 minutes per hour.

  5. Usage consistent with the conditions above is authorized for 72 hours following the conclusion of CNBC's livestream.

  6. Entities may modify the materials for the sole purpose of timing to the extent that the modification does not change the editorial integrity of the content.

FOR ONLINE:

Embeddable VOD clips will be available at: https://www.cnbc.com/brklive22/

  1. Full livestream will be available on CNBC.com ONLY.

  2. VOD clips may be embedded from CNBC.com; clips are not to be downloaded or posted elsewhere directly, and not to be altered or edited in any way.

  3. Embeds must be accompanied by a mention and link back to CNBC.com.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Dauble
CNBC
t: 201.735.4721
m: 201.615.2787
e: jennifer.dauble@nbcuni.com

Stephanie Hirlemann
CNBC
m: 201.397.2838
e: Steph.Hirlemann@nbcuni.com

About CNBC:
CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage, business content and general news consumed by more than 547 million people per month across all platforms. The network's 15 live hours a day of news programming in North America (weekdays from 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also offers content through its vast portfolio of digital products such as: CNBC.com, which provides financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience; CNBC Make It, a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnbc-hosts-exclusive-livestream-of-2022-berkshire-hathaway-annual-shareholders-meeting-on-april-30-301532147.html

SOURCE CNBC

