CNBX Pharmaceuticals Release a New Corporate Presentation

·2 min read
In this article:
  • CNBXD

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, MD, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBXD), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today the release of its updated corporate presentation, now available on the Company's website: https://cnbxpharma.com/investors/

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Logo
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Logo

The Company's updated corporate presentation reflects the Company's latest development pipeline as well as the team's forward-looking approach to molecule-based drug development of Neoadjuvant Treatment for Colorectal Cancer, and the company's plan to launch a Phase I/II (a) clinical validation study for Company's proprietary RCC-33 drug candidate by end of 2023.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals:

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBXD) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cnbxpharma.com

For the latest updates on CNBX Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on social media:

Linked in:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cnbx/

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/CNBXPharma/ 

Instagram: 

https://www.instagram.com/cnbxpharma/

Twitter: 

https://twitter.com/CNBXPharma 

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc.
+1 (877) 424-2429
info@cnbxpharma.com
https://www.cnbxpharma.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774404/CNBX_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnbx-pharmaceuticals-release-a-new-corporate-presentation-301557778.html

SOURCE CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

