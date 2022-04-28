U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,299.81
    +115.85 (+2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,996.30
    +694.37 (+2.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,914.27
    +425.33 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,922.04
    +38.00 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.45
    +3.43 (+3.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.40
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0048 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8650
    +0.0470 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2467
    -0.0075 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8860
    +2.4420 (+1.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,096.34
    +1,333.66 (+3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.23
    +17.38 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

CNC Cutting Machines Market to Hit USD 6,153.2 Million by 2027 with 6.1 CAGR% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Rising Design & Production of the Latest Cutting Tools Drives are boosting CNC Cutting Machines Market

New York, US, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “CNC Cutting Machines Market” information by Type, by Product, by End User, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 6,153.2 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% by 2027.

Market Scope:
The CNC cutting machines market outlook looks extremely promising. The rapidly growing tool manufacturing sectors and Industry 4.0 adoption across heavy industries worldwide drive the market. The CNC cutting machines industry has always been subject to technological upgrades. Growing adoption is expected to meet customer demands for efficiency gains.

Manufacturing sectors worldwide increase market demand, embracing automation and advanced software solutions to meet customers' machining needs. Also, the shortage of skilled labor, working hour limits, and labor costs are on the rise. Also, rising quality control and tolerances needs encourage manufacturing companies to add automation to their factories.

Even during the COVID-19 crisis, CNC cutting machines market revenues remained reassuringly robust. The dynamic and constantly changing CNC cutting machines market witnessed a steep increase more quickly than ever. Similarly, the agility to respond to market changes became more important than in the post-pandemic era.

The pandemic-driven lockdown challenges fostered many CNC cutting machines market trends in production, robotics, networked machines, and analytics, entering a new, particularly exciting age. Also, there is a vast demand which would support the CNC cutting machines market to grow steadily over the next five years.

Dominant Key Players on CNC Cutting Machines Market Covered are:

  • Biesse Group (Italy)

  • HOMAG Group (Germany)

  • Anderson Group (Taiwan)

  • Exel CNC Ltd (UK)

  • MultiCam Inc. (US)

  • Thermwood Corporation (US)

  • The Shoda Company (Japan)

  • ShopSabre (US)

  • AXYZ Automation Group (Canada)

  • Carbide 3D LLC (US)

  • KOMO Machine Inc. (US)

  • TRUMPF (Germany)

  • ESAB (Sweden)

  • Prima Power (Italy)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10810

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
Market Drivers
CNC machines integrated with computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) enable hassle-free production of components and reduced operational time & costs. Large manufacturing facilities are increasingly implementing CNC lathes for their cutting and knurling needs.

The rising commercial demand for advanced compact-sized machines with automatic tool changers and multi-axis machining technology increases the market size. Besides, rapid advances in production technologies and emerging needs for smaller factory footprints driven by the lack of space boost market revenues.

The demand for modern cutting machines that are compact and do not require operators/ supervisors to monitor the machine operations is constantly growing. Moreover, the rising pressure among manufacturers to reduce time, manual labor, and operational costs while boosting the ability to produce components substantiates the market value.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (167 Pages) on CNC Cutting Machines Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cnc-cutting-machines-market-10810

Despite the promising prospects, the CNC cutting machines market still witnesses several challenges related to machining services and various strategies. Some issues restraining the market growth include difficulties in data processing & programming errors due to complex structure, high purchase & repairing costs, complexities of material selection, overheating & inappropriate settings of machines, and communication failure.

There is a huge market for competitive advanced cutting tools and geometries. Most industry players are responding to the market needs with their technical expertise and industry experience. Updates in tool simulation and 3D and CAD-CAM technologies and the ability to produce small batch sizes give increased flexibility, particularly relevant to the die and mold industry.

Almost all industries require tailored CNC cutting machining for accurate CNC parts that sometimes are complex to produce using traditional methods. Increasing demand for CNC cutting machining from industries such as aerospace & automotive and building & construction fosters market growth.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The CNC cutting machines market report is segmented into types, products, applications, end-users, and regions. Type segment comprises movable gantry and stationary gantry types. The product segment comprises plasma, laser, waterjet, and router. The application segment comprises woodworking, stoneworking, and metalworking.

The end-user segment comprises automotive, building & construction, consumer, electronics, aerospace & defense, medical, energy & power, furniture, transportation, and others. The region segment comprises America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Talk to Expert:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10810

Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region dominates the global CNC cutting machines market. The ample raw material advantage and availability of cost-competitive workforces are the major factors impacting the market growth in the region. The growing adoption of these machines, rising automation in manufacturing sectors, and the rapid industrialization in this region drive the market demand.

North America holds the second-best position in the global CNC cutting machines market. Vast technological advances and automation in manufacturing sectors boost the market value. Additionally, the high product demand from flourishing manufacturing sectors substantiates market revenues in this region. Also, the increasing application areas and integration of CNC cutting machines with the current manufacturing environment propel the regional market growth.

Buy this Report:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10810

Competitive Landscape
The CNC cutting machines market would witness various strategic approaches, such as collaboration, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced technologies integration. Major industry players make strategic investments in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans. The market is likely to witness several product launches.

For instance, recently, on Jan.14, 2022, NUM launched a unique 2D drawing tool - NUMcad that can simplify the design and creation of executable G-code files for CNC cutting machines. This highly intuitive drawing software simplifies 2D path design for users of CNC cutting machines.

NUMcad works directly from the machine's operator panel as well as under Windows and on any standard PC. Its user interface mimics popular CAD packages, intuitively suitable for design origination and modification, making it ideal for people with minimal or no design experience.

Related Reports:
Machine Safety Market Research Report, Components (Safety Sensors, Controllers, Others), Implementation (Individual and Embedded Components), Application (Assembly, Robotics, Others), Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Others) — Forecast till 2027

CNC Controller Market Report: Information by Product (Microcontroller-Based, DSP-Based, Motion Control Chip-Based and others), by Component (Power Supply Unit, Software, Cabling, Circuitry Protection System, Motor Driver and others), by Axis Type (2 Axis, 3 Axis, 4 Axis, 5 Axis and Multi-Axis), by Application (Closed-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool, Open-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool and Semi-Closed Loop Control CNC Machine Tool), by End-User (Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Metal and Mining), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Smart Machines Market Information, by Type (Embedded systems, Expert system, Autonomous robot), by Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Logistics, Consumer Electronics, Defence, Healthcare) - Forecast 2027

Machine Condition Monitoring Market: Information by End Use (Oil & Gas Industry, Chemical & Petrochemical Industry, Pulp & Paper Industry, Steel & Metal Industry, Automotive Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Power Industry, Cement, Pharmaceutical Industry), Monitoring Type (Vibration Monitoring, Thermography, Oil Analysis, Corrosion Monitoring, Ultrasound Emission Monitoring, Motor Current Analysis), Monitoring Process Type (Online, Portable), Component (Hardware: Vibration Sensors And Analyzers, Infrared Sensors, Spectrometers, Ultrasound Detectors, Spectrum Analyzers, Corrosion Probes And Others, Software: Data Integration, Diagnostic Reporting, Order Tracking, Parameter Calculation, Services: Initial Service, Maintenance Service, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2025

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Judge rules for Elon Musk in $13 billion lawsuit over Tesla-SolarCity deal

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk did not unjustly enrich himself when he guided the electric vehicle maker in 2016 to acquire SolarCity Corp, where Musk was chairman and the largest shareholder, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday. Tesla shareholders had accused Musk of coercing Tesla's board into buying SolarCity, a struggling rooftop solar panel maker, to rescue his investment, and had sought up to $13 billion in damages. The ruling comes as Musk is tapping his vast fortune to acquire Twitter Inc, which accepted his $44 billion offer on Monday.

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • A False Breakout on Altria's Charts Could Quickly Trip Up the Bulls

    Altria reported their latest quarterly earnings Thursday morning, telling investors that they beat estimates for Q1 non-GAAP EPS and missed on revenue. Also, traders need to evaluate reports that the Biden administration is supposedly taking aim at menthol cigarettes. The trading volume has been "uneven" the past five months but a picture of rising volume would have been better.

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have rocketed higher over the past year. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price has soared more than 60% to over $100 a barrel. Because of that, oil stocks are cashing in on surging crude prices.

  • Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to sanctions on Russia that have made it increasingly difficult to ship crude to customers. The Sakhalin-1 project produces Sokol crude oil off the coast of Sakhalin Island in the Russian Far East, exporting about 273,000 barrels per day, mainly to South Korea, and to other destinations including Japan, Australia, Thailand and the United States. Exxon said on March 1 it would exit about $4 billion in assets and discontinue all its Russia operations, including Sakhalin 1, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. The EU aims to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of the year and to zero by the end of 2027, EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has said. Germany, the EU's largest economy, has announced plans to end its dependence on Russian oil by the close of this year.

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • Putin natgas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin

    Cutting off natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria cost Russian President Vladimir Putin very little — but it is adding stress on European countries wrestling over how to reduce energy imports that are feeding the Kremlin's war chest and keep a united front on the war in Ukraine.

  • Colorado company to build 265-acre Bitcoin mining facility in Texas

    A Castle Rock business announces the $333 million development of a massive data center its CEO says will make the company one of the world's largest Bitcoin miners.

  • Oil turns higher as report says Germany ready to stop buying Russian crude

    Oil futures turn higher Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany was prepared to stop buying Russian crude, clearing the way for a European Union embargo.

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let's Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? If you're interested in early retirement, it helps to understand the unique financial planning challenges involved.

  • Three U.S. Shale Producers Are Raising Output as Biden Looks to Tame Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Continental Resources Inc., Hess Corp. and Matador Resources Co. signaled plans to raise production from U.S. shale basins, a potential harbinger of things to come as Big Oil prepares to report results later this week. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetH

  • Carrier reaffirms 2022 outlook, excluding the pending Toshiba acquisition

    Carrier Global Corp. said Thursday its first-quarter profit totaled $1.38 billion, or $1.58 a share, up from $384 million, or 43 cents a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted profit was 54 cents a share. First-quarter revenue dipped to $4.65 billion from just under $4.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. Wall Street analysts expected Carrier Global to earn 47 cents a share on revenue of $4.55 billion, according to FactSet data. Carrier said its 1% drop in revenue was driven by its sale of Chubb,

  • Why Alliance Resource Partners Surged Today

    Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday after the natural resources company boosted its full-year production and profit forecast. Conflict in Ukraine is driving the U.S. and many countries in Europe and other international markets to reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies. "Since we provided initial full-year 2022 guidance for ARLP on January 31, 2022, worldwide commodity prices skyrocketed," CEO Joseph Craft said in a press release.

  • Ford beats earnings estimates amid auto inflation, EV push

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Ford.

  • Google has abandoned interview riddles but is asking frustrating ‘gotcha’ questions during hiring, employee says on Blind

    Much to interviewees’ annoyance, Google still reportedly asks questions meant to trip them up

  • Former U.S. Surgeon General talks Fauci’s pandemic comments, COVID vaccines for kids, mask mandates

    Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the potential end to the pandemic, COVID-19 application submissions, and the availability of quality masks.

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation, and said it will keep supplies switched off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demands to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear Wa