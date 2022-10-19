U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

CNC Machine Tools Market Size to Grow by USD 28.18 Bn, Advantages Over Conventional Machines to Drive Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CNC machine tools market is growing at a CAGR of 9.19% and is expected to register a market size growth of USD 28.18 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CNC Machine Tools Market 2022-2026

Key Highlights

  • The report recognizes the following as the key players in the CNC machine tools market: AMADA Co. Ltd., DMG MORI Co Ltd, DN Solutions Co. Ltd., Ellison Technologies Inc., FANUC Corp., among others.

  • APAC to have a significant share in the CNC machine tools market.

  • Market to observe 9.03% YOY growth in 2022.

Market Dynamics

The CNC machine tools market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily owing to the advantages over conventional machines. CNC machine tools are replacing conventional machines at a fast rate, as they offer advantages such as reduced cycle time, lower labor costs, and easy reproduction of parts. Moreover, CNC machine tools can be reprogrammed in a short span of time, which gives them the ability to switch from manufacturing one part to another quickly. These can store all the programs that can be used in the future. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

The CNC machine tools market is fragmented, and the vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the major vendors are listed below:

  • AMADA Co. Ltd. - The company offers CNC machine tools such as TYKMA Electrox engraving systems.

  • DMG MORI Co Ltd - The company offers CNC machine tools such as replaceable insert drills and porting tools.

  • DN Solutions Co. Ltd. - The company offers CNC machine tools such as press brake tooling and retrofit products and accessories.

Key Segments

The CNC machine tools market is segmented by product into CNC lathe machines, CNC milling machines, and others. The CNC lathe machines segment is expected to be the largest segment of the global CNC machine tools market during the forecast period. CNC lathes are used to produce plane surfaces, screw threads, and complex 3D products. CNC lathe machines are preferred over conventional lathes, as they can produce identical parts in large volumes.

Regional Growth Analysis

The CNC lathe machines market is analyzed across five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is the dominating region and is expected to account for 39% of the global market share during the forecast period. The high demand for CNC machine tools in APAC is attributed to the growth of the automotive and industrial sectors.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the CNC machine tools market report:

 Regional Analysis 

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information 

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Related Reports

Commercial Sous Vide Machine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (water bath type sous vide machines and immersion type sous vide machines) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the water bath type sous vide machines segment will be significant.

Electrical Discharge Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (machine shop, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the machine shop segment will be significant during the forecast period.

CNC Machine Tools Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 28.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.03

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AMADA Co. Ltd., DMG MORI Co Ltd, DN Solutions Co. Ltd., Ellison Technologies Inc., FANUC Corp., Georg Fischer Ltd., Hurco Companies Inc., Hyundai Wia Corp., JTEKT Corp., Komatsu Mining Corp., Meredith Machinery, Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Sandvik AB, Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, 600 Group Plc, Haas Automation Inc., Allied Machine and Engineering Corp., and Makino Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 CNC lathe machines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 CNC milling machines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 600 Group Plc

  • 10.4 Allied Machine and Engineering Corp.

  • 10.5 AMADA Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 DMG MORI Co Ltd

  • 10.7 DN Solutions Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 FANUC Corp.

  • 10.9 Georg Fischer Ltd.

  • 10.10 Haas Automation Inc.

  • 10.11 Hurco Companies Inc.

  • 10.12 Hyundai Wia Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

