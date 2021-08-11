U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

CNC Milling Machines Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 21.55 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global CNC milling machines market report.

Arizton_Logo
Arizton_Logo

The CNC milling machines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.72% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  1. In 2020, APAC was the largest revenue contributor to the global CNC milling machine market, accounting for a market share of 45.59% in 2020. North America will continue its steady growth after 2021. APAC will dominate the market and is expected to witness strong traction in demand for machine tools during the forecast period.

  2. The automotive industry and the electrical & electronics industry were the major end-users of CNC milling machines, accounting for over 60% of the total market share in terms of consumption in 2020.

  3. Vertical CNC milling machines tools dominated the market with the total market share of over 40% in 2020. Universal CNC milling machines currently holds 20.65% share of the market; however, they expect to witness the highest CAGR of over 9.50% by product.

  4. The 3-axis type CNC milling machine most popularly used machine and dominates the global CNC milling machine market. Other axes such as 5-axis and 6-axis CNC milling machines expect to witness the highest CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

  5. Several automotive manufacturers shutdown their production facilities due to the imposed lockdown and several small businesses face disruptions in the cashflow. Therefore, the utilization of CNC milling machines declined in 2020 due to lack of investments from end-users.

  6. Vendors expect to invest more in automation in the coming months to reduce labor dependency and the impact of lockdown/isolation measures; these expect to have a positive impact on the operational aspect of the business

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, axis type, end user, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 17 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/cnc-milling-machines-market-size

CNC Milling Machines Market – Segmentation

  • Vertical and horizontal milling machines both perform roughly the same operations, but the production process is different. Both types have advantages and disadvantages, and both are better suited to operations. However, since vertical milling machines are cheaper than others, they are most popular used across end-users.

  • The 3-Axis type CNC milling machine is the most popular concerning axis type because of its low price and simplicity to use. However, there are limitations with this type of machine as it cannot be used on a machine with complex geometry.

  • The demand for CNC milling machines is supposed to increase in the coming years due to expansions and investments by private and public players. Automotive, aerospace, electronics, and other industries have strengthened their presence in Europe, APAC, and North America and are still expanding in various countries.

CNC Milling Machines Market by Product Type

  • Vertical CNC Milling Machines

  • Horizontal CNC Milling Machines

  • Universal CNC Milling Machines

CNC Milling Machines Market by Axis Type

  • 3 Axis

  • 4 Axis

  • Others

CNC Milling Machines Market by End User

  • Automobile

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Others

CNC Milling Machines Market – Dynamics

CAD/CAM software is used for designing and manufacturing products and is perceived to be invincible in cost-effective precision manufacturing. CAD uses computer technology for design and design documentation. CAD/CAM applications are generally used for designing both product and programming manufacturing processes, often through CNC milling machines. One of the major differences between an open-architecture CAD/CAM system and a closed-architecture CAD/CAM system is that the former does not integrate with any other software systems deployed by other companies. Closed-architecture CAD/CAM systems are full proprietary ones, whereas open architecture systems can be integrated with the third-party systems of other vendors. This in turn facilities end-users to incorporate open-source software which is less expensive and compatible.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

  • Increase in Automation Expenditure

  • Advances in CNC Milling Machinery

  • Rise in Machine Tools Investment

  • Industrial & Economic Growth in APAC

CNC Milling Machines Market – Geography

In 2020, APAC was the largest revenue contributor to the global CNC milling machine market, accounting for a market share of 45.59% in 2020. China accounted for a major share in the global and regional CNC milling machine market. This can be attributed to the increasing number of investments in fully automated industrial machinery and YoY growth in government spending toward defense aircraft and equipment in major economies across the region. In addition, since the Chinese market has significantly dependent on its manufacturing industries, the demand for CNC milling machine is high. Rising investments in the industrial sector and the constant shift toward urbanization are major macro factors propelling the market during the forecast period. APAC dominated the market due to the increased use of metal cutting methods in the region.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/cnc-milling-machines-market-size

CNC Milling Machines Market by Geography

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Major Vendors

  • Doosan

  • Fives

  • F-Zimmermann

  • Jtekt

  • Makino

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Ace Micromatic Group

  • Chiron Group SE

  • General Technology

  • DMG Mori

  • Electronica Hitech

  • Falcon Machine Tools

  • GF Machining

  • Gleason Corporation

  • Grob-Werke

  • Haas Automation

  • Hyundai Wia

  • Komatsu

  • Okuma Corporation

  • Schuler AG

  • 600 Group

  • Spinner

  • Yamazaki Mazak

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnc-milling-machines-market-size-to-reach-revenues-of-usd-21-55-billion-by-2026--arizton-301353361.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

