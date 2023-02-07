U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

CNC Software, LLC Appoints New Marketing Director

·2 min read

TOLLAND, Conn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNC Software, LLC, the developers of Mastercam, announced that Liz Shovlin has joined the company as Marketing Director. Mastercam is the world's most widely used CAM software. Shovlin will lead efforts in support of the brand's ongoing market expansion and to further develop the company's position as a global leader in manufacturing technology.

Liz has worked in many different industries and honed her skills as a servant leader with a specialization in strategic direction, digital marketing, and channel management.

Liz Shovlin comes to CNC Software with a wealth of sales and marketing experience, most recently in manufacturing, starting her career working with a Mastercam Reseller. Liz has worked in many different industries and honed her skills as a servant leader with a specialization in strategic direction, digital marketing, and channel management. Based in Greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she joins CNC Software as the Marketing Director to continue to build on Mastercam's success.

"I'm proud to join the Mastercam team at such an exciting time of growth in the organization," said Shovlin. "I look forward to working closely with colleagues and partners to deliver for customers and inspire the future of manufacturing through the adoption of Mastercam around the world."

Sandy Moffat, Chief Market Officer, commented, "As we continue to grow our brand and presence, we are thrilled to have Liz join our ever-expanding team. She comes to us with a solid background in creating marketing, product, and manufacturing strategies that will help benefit CNC Software worldwide."

About CNC Software

Founded in 1983, CNC Software, LLC is headquartered in Tolland, Connecticut, with corporate offices in China. The company develops Mastercam, a suite of CAD/CAM software created to reduce production time and expense with efficient machining strategies and advanced toolpath technologies like Accelerated Finishing™ and Dynamic Motion™. Mastercam is the world's #1 CAM software, with more than 300,000 installations in industries such as moldmaking, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, and prototyping. It is distributed through an international channel of authorized Mastercam Resellers in 75 countries, providing localized sales, training, and support for 2- through 5-axis routing, milling, and turning; 2- and 4-axis wire EDM; 2D and 3D design; surface and solid modeling; artistic relief cutting; and Swiss machining. For more information, visit www.mastercam.com.

Contact: Michelle Nemeth
Phone: (860) 875-5006
Fax: (860) 872-1565
Michellen@mastercam.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnc-software-llc-appoints-new-marketing-director-301740908.html

SOURCE Mastercam

