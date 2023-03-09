CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Size to Grow by USD 1,130.34 Million at a CAGR of 5.37% from 2022 to 2027 - Historic Market Size Valued at USD 3,214.39 Million in 2017 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CNC vertical machining centers market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 1,130.34 million. The rising demand for CNC-incorporated machine tools, the growing popularity of fabricated products, and the development of advanced manufacturing processes in the industrial machinery sector are projected as some key factors leading to the CNC vertical machining centers market share growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market 2023-2027

Key Market Driver, Trend, and Challenge

The ongoing development in the various processes related to advanced manufacturing in the industrial machinery sector is significantly driving the CNC vertical machining centers market growth.

Technavio also suggests six-axis CNC machine innovating machining operation will emerge as a primary market trend for growth in the CNC vertical machining centers market from 2022 to 2027.

As an emerging market challenge, the availability of horizontal machining centers and renovated vertical machining centers may slow down the market growth as per Technavio's report.

What`s New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

As per Technavio's analysis, there are several market segments classified including automotive, aerospace, metal fabrication, and others in the CNC vertical machining centers market.

Among all these market segments, the automotive segment is projected to record the highest market share growth during the forecast period. It was valued at USD 1,350.37 million in 2017 and continued to grow significantly by 2021.

Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, APAC is projected at top of the list. 39% of the total market share growth will be originated from APAC by 2027.

China has emerged as a leader in the regional market in terms of the production and consumption of CNC vertical machines globally.

Technavio further suggests, companies are also collaborating to provide effective training to the workforce using CNC vertical machining centers. Hence, such initiatives will give a boost to the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Key Market Vendors

There are a few key vendors operating in the market, mentioned in the report such as:

Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd.

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.

DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.

Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Haas Automation Inc.

Hurco Companies Inc.

DN Solutions Co. Ltd.

Jiuh Yeh Precision Machinery Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Mining Corp.

Key Data Covered in this CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Report

Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the CNC Vertical Machining Centers market during 2023-2027

Market size analysis of the CNC Vertical Machining Centers market size and its association with the parent market

Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

Market share growth analysis across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Detailed market's competitive landscape and key information about market vendors

Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

