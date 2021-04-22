CND Life Sciences Partners With FFF Enterprises And NuFactor

Strategic Collaboration Educates Neurology Community About Syn-One Test™

PHOENIX and TEMECULA, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CND Life Sciences, Inc., an innovative medical technology company pioneering the detection, visualization, and quantification of protein deposition in cutaneous nerve fibers, announced today its national collaboration with NuFactor®, a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., to educate neurologists on the availability and application of the Syn-One Test™.

The collaboration focuses on engaging neuromuscular specialists and general neurologists in the U.S. who treat patients with signs and symptoms of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy, and pure autonomic failure. For a significant percentage of patients, physicians lack objective pathological proof to help confirm a more definitive diagnosis for this group of neurodegenerative disorders.

"We are very pleased to partner with NuFactor to introduce our Syn-One Test to neurologists across the country and educate them on how the technology can be used to assist in the diagnosis of serious neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease," said Rick Morello, president and chief executive officer, CND Life Sciences. "NuFactor has been serving the needs of neuromuscular specialists and their patients for more than two decades and they are an ideal collaborator to help us make the Syn-One Test available for clinical care nationally."

The Syn-One Test is a breakthrough in diagnosing a group of neurodegenerative diseases called synucleinopathies. These serious disorders share a common pathological marker, an abnormal form of a protein known as alpha-synuclein that accumulates in nerve cells and causes progressive decline in neurological functions. Syn-One is the only commercially available test that uses a simple skin biopsy to make it easy for physicians and patients to obtain visual, pathological proof of abnormal alpha-synuclein, increasing confidence in the diagnosis and subsequent treatment plan.

Story continues

"We are extremely excited to partner with CND Life Sciences on this important initiative to help diagnose those living with synucleinopathies," said Patrick Schmidt, chief executive officer, FFF Enterprises and NuFactor. "Through our specialty infusion pharmacy, we have developed strong relationships with neuromuscular specialists and others in the neurology community, thus making this the ideal partnership to help introduce Syn-One as a new and innovative technology to aid these patients."

About Synucleinopathies

There are nearly 10 million people in the US who suffer from neurodegenerative diseases, the most prevalent being Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Scientific discoveries over the past three decades indicate that many of these disorders are caused by an accumulation of abnormally folded proteins within the nervous system. One such protein, alpha-synuclein, can be found in the central and peripheral nervous system of patients with Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, pure autonomic failure, and REM sleep behavior disorder. Published studies suggest that even experienced neurologists misdiagnose synucleinopathies in over 30% of cases early in the disease course, which can lead to suboptimal treatment outcomes for patients. Until now, no objective pathological markers have existed to help confirm a diagnosis of a synucleinopathy.

About CND Life Sciences and the Syn-One Test™

Founded in 2017, CND Life Sciences is dedicated to supporting the care of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases and other related conditions. Operating a CLIA-certified laboratory in Phoenix, Arizona, CND launched the Syn-One Test as the world's first commercially available test to detect and visualize the presence of abnormal, misfolded alpha-synuclein located in cutaneous nerve fibers. The test, which analyzes small skin biopsies collected conveniently from the patient in a physician's office, serves as an accurate diagnostic confirmation of a synucleinopathy. The Syn-One Test leverages a decade of published science from leading academic institutions in multiple countries and has demonstrated high levels of sensitivity and specificity. The company has research collaborations with multiple biopharmaceutical companies and in 2020 was awarded a prestigious NIH SBIR award to advance the validation and clinical utility of its Syn-One Test. For more information visit www.cndlifesciences.com.

Disclosure: Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44NS117214. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

FFF Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1988, continues to take a leadership position in supply chain safety and innovation, setting new standards and pioneering industry firsts. With more than 33 years of experience in product allocation management, FFF Enterprises is dedicated to meeting the needs of our most precious patients. Everything we do affirms our dedication to sustain a reliable, secure pharmaceutical supply chain in the pursuit of our mission of Helping Healthcare Care®. FFF Enterprises has been presented with the "Supplier Legacy Award" by Premier, the "Specialty Distributor of the Year Award" by Vizient, and the notable success of over 11,900 counterfeit-free days (and counting) of safe, reliable product distribution. Please visit www.fffenterprises.com, as well as LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for more information about the company.

About NuFactor, Inc.

NuFactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted specialty distributor of critical and preventive care medications. Established in 1995, NuFactor specializes in caring for patients who live with rare, chronic conditions in the areas of neurology, immunology, hematology, oncology, dermatology, rheumatology and gastroenterology.

The company also supports the immune globulin community through IG Living magazine, a publication devoted to promoting patient advocacy, education and communication. While providing individualized patient care, NuFactor is also dedicated to solving the problems of affordability, availability and safety in disease state management for the chronically ill. We are deeply committed to delivering philanthropic support to the patient communities we serve. Please visit www.NuFactor.com, as well as LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for more information about the company.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnd-life-sciences-partners-with-fff-enterprises-and-nufactor-301274998.html

SOURCE CND Life Sciences