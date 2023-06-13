Cnergenz Berhad (KLSE:CNERGEN) shareholders have earned a 57% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Cnergenz Berhad (KLSE:CNERGEN) share price is 54% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 2.4% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. We'll need to follow Cnergenz Berhad for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Cnergenz Berhad was able to grow EPS by 59% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 54% increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. We don't think its coincidental that the share price is growing at a similar rate to the earnings per share.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Cnergenz Berhad the TSR over the last 1 year was 57%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Cnergenz Berhad shareholders have gained 57% over the last year, including dividends. We regret to report that the share price is down 0.6% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cnergenz Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cnergenz Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

