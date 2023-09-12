Cnergenz Berhad's (KLSE:CNERGEN) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Cnergenz Berhad (KLSE:CNERGEN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 25%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Cnergenz Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cnergenz Berhad is:

13% = RM21m ÷ RM161m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.13 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Cnergenz Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Cnergenz Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. As you might expect, the 3.3% net income decline reported by Cnergenz Berhad is a bit of a surprise. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Cnergenz Berhad's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 22% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Cnergenz Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Cnergenz Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 28% (where it is retaining 72% of its profits), Cnergenz Berhad has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Only recently, Cnergenz Berhad stated paying a dividend. This likely means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders have a strong preference for dividends.

Summary

In total, it does look like Cnergenz Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

