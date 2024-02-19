Cnergenz Berhad's (KLSE:CNERGEN) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Cnergenz Berhad's (KLSE:CNERGEN) stock is up by a considerable 6.9% over the past week. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on Cnergenz Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cnergenz Berhad is:

10% = RM16m ÷ RM164m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Cnergenz Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

When you first look at it, Cnergenz Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. But then again, Cnergenz Berhad's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 4.9%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

So, as a next step, we compared Cnergenz Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 22% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is CNERGEN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CNERGEN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Cnergenz Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 27% (where it is retaining 73% of its profits), Cnergenz Berhad has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Only recently, Cnergenz Berhad stated paying a dividend. This likely means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders have a strong preference for dividends.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Cnergenz Berhad. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Cnergenz Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

