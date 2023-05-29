CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript May 26, 2023

CNFinance Holdings Limited reports earnings inline with expectations. Reported EPS is $0.09 EPS, expectations were $0.09.

Hello and welcome to the CNFinance First Quarter of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call.

Jun Qian: Thanks, everyone for taking your time and attend this conference call. Today, we will introduce CNF's operational and financial results in the first quarter of 2023 and followed by a Q&A session. In the first quarter of 2023, we have maintained our momentum and achieved year-on-year growth in key operational and financial indicators. In this quarter, loan origination volume increased 48% from the same period of 2022 to RMB3.4 billion, including RMB1.2 billion under commercial bank partnership. Net revenue under the commercial bank partnership model came in at RMB21.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. The total interest and fees income for Q1 2023 was RMB450 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 9%.

We continued to provide installment services and funding support for sales partners were obligated to repurchase delinquent loans and recorded interest income charged to sales partners of RMB37.5 million. Net income in Q1 2023 increased 14% year-on-year to RMB49 million. In the first quarter of 2023, we have done the following works. We continued to promote and refine commercial bank partnership. Targeted borrowers of commercial bank partnership have better credit ratings in general and bank lending products require less own capital of the company. Since its launch in 2021, the commercial bank partnership model has gradually gained recognition from the market, and our partners, because of this low interest rate. After deepening cooperation with private banks, the origination volume of bank lending products began to increase quickly in the second half of 2022 and continued to grow in the first quarter of 2023.

In Q1 2023, loan origination volume of bank lending products accounted for 35% of total loans originated by the company and has become one of the company's major revenue streams. In this quarter, we have brought sales partners into the commercial bank partnership and further reduced our risk exposure. We have reduced the funding cost and diversified the financing mix. As we have reached consensus with funding partners are reducing interest rates in the second half of 2022, our interest and fees expense in Q1 2023 has decreased 8% year-on-year, RMB180 million. In this quarter, we successfully established a couple of funds with third-party AMC and provided sufficient and consistent funding support for sales partners who needed to repurchase significant loans.

With that sales partners' liquidity improved and were motivated to expand their business. We have improved the asset quality. In this quarter, we analyzed historical loan originations and conducted risk factor analysis on defaulted loans. Based on the results, we refined our model for risk assessment and shifted our prioritization to business operations, Tier 1, new Tier 1 in other major cities. As a result, delinquency ratio at the end of Q1 of 2023 has decreased as compared to the end of the . We continued to be confident that China's inclusive financing industry is in its window period. At the same time, uncertain environment has made it very important for us to pursue high-quality development expand our business . We will focus on increasing loan origination volume.

We will continue to take measures to better service high quality sales partners and support their growth. We will keep promoting commercial bank partnership, refining trust lending model, and discovering opportunities to deepen our collaboration with . We will adjust our products based on market conditions. We are looking forward to rolling out a new bank lending product that charges an annual interest rate less than 12% in the second quarter of 2023. We will keep refining and our funding model. First, we will maintain dialogues with trust company partners on adjusting the structure of trust . Second, we will negotiate with AMCs on reducing the interest rates they charge in order to further ease for sales partners .

Jun Qian: Our future tasks include. First, we will focus on increasing our origination volume. We will continue to take measures to better service high-quality sales partners and support their growth. We will keep promoting commercial bank partnership, refining trust lending model and discovering opportunities to deepen our collaboration with insurance companies. So we will adjust our products based on market conditions. We are looking forward to rolling out a new bank lending product that charges an annual interest rate less than 12% in the second quarter of 2023. Second, we will keep refining our funding model. First, we will maintain dialogue with trust company partners on adjusting the structure of trust plans. Second, we will negotiate with AMCs on reducing the interest rates they charge in order to further ease liquidity pressure of our sales partners.

Third, we will keep investing in and fully recognize the importance of technology in refining product design and risk assessment. We will continue to analyze historical data of loans originated. We will tailor products or loans served by collaterals in core areas of Tier 1 and new Tier 1 cities. We will also roll out trust lending products that charge lower interest to increase our market share through deeper analysis on different factors of collaterals and borrowers to help refine risk assessment model in order to improve asset quality and our resistance to market fluctuations. Now I would like to hand the call over to our Acting CFO, Mrs. Jay Li, who will walk you through the financial results of Q1 of 2023.

Jing Li: Thank you all. And I'm sorry for the issues. Now we reconnected and we start. Now let's go for the first quarter 2023 financials. Before we start, I want to remind you that unless otherwise stated, the currency we use would be in RMB. And also unless otherwise stated, all comparison will be made on a year-over-year basis. Interest and financing service fee on loans increased by 5% to RMB412 million from RMB391 million, primarily attributable to the increase of average daily outstanding loan principals in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the same period of 2022. Interest income charged to sales partner, representing fees charged to sales partner, who choose to repurchase deferred loans in installment increased by 16% to RMB38 million from RMB23 million, primarily due to the fact that the company allows more sales partners to repurchase default loans in installments to help sales partner ease their pressure on cash flow.

Interest and fees expense decreased by 8% to RMB185 million as compared to RMB201 million, primarily due to the decrease in daily average outstanding loan principals of other borrowings as well as the funding cost from trust companies. Net interest and fees income increased by 24% to RMB269 million from RMB216 million. Net revenue under the commercial bank partnership model was RMB22 million. The company has started to collaborate with commercial bank since 2021 and such collaboration growth and scale in the second half of 2022. The outstanding loan principal under the commercial bank partnership was RMB3.4 billion as of March 31, 2023 and compared to RMB70.4 million as of the same period of last year. Collaboration costs for sales partner, representing the sales incentive paid to sales partner, increased by 4% to RMB83 million compared to RMB80 million in last year.

This is primary attributable to the increase of average daily outstanding loan principal in the first quarter of 2023 as compared with the same period of last year. Provision for credit losses representing provision for credit losses under the trust company model and the expected credit loss of guarantee under the commercial bank partnership model in relation to the third financial guarantee arrangements that company entered into with a third-party guarantor, who provides guarantee services to commercial bank partners. It was RMB79 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to a reversal of RMB14 million in the same period of last year. The reversal in last year was primarily due to the transfer of remaining loan under the traditional facilitation model to third parties and the allowance of such loans with the reversals.

Operating expense remained stable at RMB80 million. The income tax expense was RMB18 million compared with RMB15 million in the same period of last year primarily due to the increase in taxable income in the first quarter of this year. Net income increased by 14% to RMB49 million compared to RMB43 million last year. As of March 31, 2023, the company has cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB2.2 billion compared to RMB1.8 billion as of December 31st, 2022. The delinquency ratio for loan originated by the company decreased from 18.3% as of December 31st, 2022 to 15.2% as of March 31st, 2023. The NPL ratio for loan originated by the company was 1.8% of the March 31, 2023 as compared to 1.1% at December 31, 2022. Now we would like to go ahead and start the Q&A section.

