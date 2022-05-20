U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

CNFinance to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 26, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company"), a leading home equity loan service provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

CNFinance's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 26, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/ Hong Kong Time on Thursday, May 26, 2022).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China

+86-4001-201203

United States:

+1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Passcode:

CNFinance

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 11:59 PM ET on June 2, 2022.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

6229781

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CNFinance's website at http://ir.cashchina.cn/.

About CNFinance Holdings Limited

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company") is a leading home equity loan service provider in China. CNFinance conducts business by collaborating with sales partners and trust company partners. Sales partners are responsible for recommending micro- and small-enterprise ("MSE") owners with financing needs to the Company and the Company introduces eligible borrowers to its trust company partners who will then conduct their own risk assessments and make credit decisions. The Company's primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China. The loans CNFinance facilitated are primarily funded through a trust lending model with its trust company partners who are well-established with sufficient funding sources and have licenses to engage in lending business nationwide. The Company's risk mitigation mechanism is embedded in the design of its loan products, supported by an integrated online and offline process focusing on risks of both borrowers and collateral and further enhanced by effective post-loan management procedures.

For more information, please contact:

CNFinance E-mail: ir@cashchina.cn

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnfinance-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-thursday-may-26-2022-301551914.html

SOURCE CNFinance Holdings Limited

