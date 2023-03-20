U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.00
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,109.00
    +38.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,677.75
    +33.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.90
    +8.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.39
    -0.35 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.40
    +5.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    +2.52 (+10.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9760
    +0.1730 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,323.78
    +165.62 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.46
    +25.44 (+4.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,106.34
    -227.45 (-0.83%)
     

CNFinance to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

PR Newswire
·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company"), a leading home equity loan service provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

CNFinance's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/ Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, March 22, 2023).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China

+86-4001-201203

United States:

+1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Passcode:

CNFinance

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 11:59 PM ET on March 29, 2023.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

4889416

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CNFinance's website at http://ir.cashchina.cn/.

About CNFinance Holdings Limited

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company") is a leading home equity loan service provider in China. CNFinance conducts business by collaborating with sales partners and trust company partners. Sales partners are responsible for recommending micro- and small-enterprise ("MSE") owners with financing needs to the Company and the Company introduces eligible borrowers to its trust company partners who will then conduct their own risk assessments and make credit decisions. The Company's primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China. The loans CNFinance facilitated are primarily funded through a trust lending model with its trust company partners who are well-established with sufficient funding sources and have licenses to engage in lending business nationwide. The Company's risk mitigation mechanism is embedded in the design of its loan products, supported by an integrated online and offline process focusing on risks of both borrowers and collateral and further enhanced by effective post-loan management procedures.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnfinance-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-wednesday-march-22-2023-301775713.html

SOURCE CNFinance Holdings Limited

