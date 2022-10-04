CNG Powertrain Market to grow by USD 90.10 bn between 2021-2026, Rising Demand For Alternate Cleaner Fuels to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CNG powertrain market size is expected to grow by USD 90.10 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Cummins Inc., Landi Renzo Spa, Mijo Auto Gas Pvt. Ltd., Minda Industries Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Suzuki Motor Corp., Westport Fuel Systems Inc., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CNG Powertrain Market 2022-2026

The rising demand for alternate cleaner fuels, rising demand for less emission fuel vehicles, and increase in government support for the adoption of CNG vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, higher maintenance costs and initial investment costs compared to petrol vehicles, competition for CNG from other alternative fuel technologies, and infrastructural requirements for the adoption of CNG vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants.

CNG Powertrain Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the CNG Powertrain Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the CNG Powertrain Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CNG Powertrain Market Segmentation

Type

Geography

CNG Powertrain Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our CNG powertrain market report covers the following areas:

CNG Powertrain Market size

CNG Powertrain Market trends

CNG Powertrain Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing focus on enhancing engine efficiency as one of the

CNG Powertrain Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist CNG powertrain market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the CNG powertrain market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the CNG powertrain market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CNG powertrain market vendors

CNG Powertrain Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $90.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BorgWarner Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Cummins Inc., Landi Renzo Spa, Mijo Auto Gas Pvt. Ltd., Minda Industries Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Suzuki Motor Corp., Westport Fuel Systems Inc., and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global CNG Powertrain Market 2022-2026

