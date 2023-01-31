CNH Industrial announces 2023 Corporate Calendar

CNH Industrial N.V.

London, January 31, 2023



CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces its 2023 corporate calendar:

Date Earning Releases February 2, 2023 Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 May 5, 2023 Results for the First Quarter 2023 July 28, 2023 Results for the Second Quarter 2023 and First Half 2023 November 7, 2023 Results for the Third Quarter 2023

A conference call for financial analysts is also planned on the date of each earnings release. Listen-only live webcasts of the presentations as well as related materials will be accessible on the Company’s corporate website (www.cnhindustrial.com).

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of the Company’s 2022 financial statements is scheduled for April 14, 20231.

The 2023 corporate calendar is available on the Company’s corporate website (www.cnhindustrial.com).

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

1For the sole purpose of complying with the requirements of the Instructions pursuant to the Regulation of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the Company informs that, should the Annual General Meeting resolve a dividend relating to the 2022 financial year, the relevant ex-date would occur in the month of April 2023. This statement is made for the sole purpose of complying with regulatory requirements and cannot be construed as an anticipation regarding any dividend distribution in 2023 or in the following years.

Attachment



