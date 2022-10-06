CNH Industrial Connects Rural Communities With Fresh Produce for International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / CNH Industrial



CNH Industrial, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture

Access to nutritious food is critical for thriving communities. To recognize International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste on September 29, CNH Industrial agricultural brands Case IH and New Holland in the USA have started a program aiming to end food insecurity in the country's rural communities. It will introduce Case IH and New Holland dealers, and, in turn, the loyal farmers to whom they supply the brands' equipment, to a new, efficient way to donate fresh produce: MealConnect.

The MealConnect platform was developed by CNH Industrial Foundation partner organization, Feeding America. It is a mobile app that connects farmers, who may have excess fruit and vegetable production to donate, with the organization's network of food banks and partner agencies. Growers simply prepare their donation, access the MealConnect platform and transportation is then arranged to distribute it to the communities that need it most.

It's a great cause that not only builds relationships with customers and local communities, and reduces the lasting environmental impacts of food loss.

"The CNH Industrial Foundation has been a strong supporter of Feeding America and MealConnect for two years. So, working with the company's brands in this way is a natural step to further support the platform, and a great way to recognize this day. It will continue to solidify the Foundation's and our brands' relationship with the organization," said Michelle Javaherian, CNH Industrial Community Relations Manager.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: CNH Industrial





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/719416/CNH-Industrial-Connects-Rural-Communities-With-Fresh-Produce-for-International-Day-of-Awareness-of-Food-Loss-and-Waste



