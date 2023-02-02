CNH Industrial delivers record results in first year as pure play in Agriculture and Construction with strong fourth quarter

CNH Industrial N.V.

Q4 Consolidated revenues of $6,943 million (up 26.7% compared to Q4 2021 for continuing operations)

Net income of $592 million, Adjusted Net Income of $486 million, with diluted EPS of $0.43 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.36

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $680 million (up $302 million compared to Q4 2021)

Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,443 million and Industrial Free Cash Flow of $2,049 million

Net sales for Industrial Activities of $6,352 million (up $1,358 million compared to Q4 2021)

The board intends to recommend an annual cash dividend of €0.36 (approximately $0.38) per share

Financial results presented under U.S. GAAP

The CNH Industrial team delivered a strong fourth quarter contributing to record full year revenue and income. Sharp execution and improving supply chain management generated $1.6B of full year industrial free cash flow. We are pleased to have resolved the UAW strike and are eager to continue delivering increased value to our dealers and customers. We also announced today our intention to move to a single listing in New York, with plans to exit the Milan exchange as expeditiously as possible. Our precision and autonomy offerings were on full display at our Tech Day in December, and further innovations and integration with Raven will drive the success of our farm and construction customers. We see continuing strength in most end markets, and with better performing supply chains and moderating inflation we are confident we will build on our robust foundation.

Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer

2022 Fourth Quarter Results

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs Q4 2021 continuing operations - unless otherwise stated)

US-GAAP Q4 2022 PY(1) Change Change at c.c.(3) Consolidated revenue 6,943 5,480 +1,463 +31% of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 6,352 4,994 +1,358 +31% Net income 592 464 +128 Diluted EPS $ 0.43 0.34 +0.09 Cash flow from operating activities 1,443 1,724 (281) Cash and cash equivalents(6) 4,376 3,154 +1,222 Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 21.6% 19.0% +260 bps NON-GAAP(2) Q4 2022 PY(1) Change Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 680 378 +302 Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities 10.7% 7.6% +310 bps Adjusted net income 486 425 +61 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.36 0.31 +0.05 Free Cash flow of Industrial Activities 2,049 1,225 +824 Available liquidity(6) 10,632 8,645 +1,987

Net sales of Industrial Activities of $6,352 million, up 27.2% mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volumes, despite more than 4% adverse currency conversion impacts.

Net income of $592 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.43 (net income of $464 million in Q4 2021, with diluted earnings per share of $0.34). Adjusted net income of $486 million, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.36 (adjusted net income of $425 million in Q4 2021, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.31).

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $680 million ($378 million in Q4 2021), with both segments up year over year. Agriculture adjusted EBIT margin at 13.1% and Construction at 3.5%.

Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities of 21.6%, (19.0% in Q4 2021) with improvement in Agriculture and Construction despite continued cost pressures.

Reported income tax expense of $168 million, which includes a $55 million tax benefit from recognizing certain deferred tax assets, and an effective tax rate (ETR) of 23.2%; both the ETR and the adjusted ETR(1) of 33.6% increased due to the jurisdictional mix of pre-tax profits and discrete items booked in the quarter.

Cash flow from operating activities in the quarter was $1,443 million ($1,724 million in Q4 2021). Free cash flow of Industrial Activities was $2,049 million. Total Debt of $23.0 billion at December 31, 2022 ($20.9 billion at December 31, 2021).

Industrial Activities Net Cash (Debt)(1) position at $362 million, an improvement of $1.5 billion from December 31, 2021, and Available liquidity at $10,632 million as of December 31, 2022. 2.9 million common shares were purchased during the fourth quarter under the first $50 million tranche of the $300 million common share buyback program approved on July 29, 2022.

The Board of CNH Industrial N.V. intends to recommend to the Company’s shareholders an annual cash dividend of €0.36 per common share, totaling approximately €483 million (~$511 million). The proposed dividend remains subject to formal Board approval and the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 14, 2023.

Agriculture Q4 2022 Q4 2021(1) Change Change at c.c.(3) Net sales ($ million) 5,369 4,150 +1,219 +34% Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 701 414 +287 Adjusted EBIT margin 13.1% 10.0% +310 bps

In North America, industry volume was flat year over year for the fourth quarter 2022 for tractors over 140 HP and was down 14% for tractors under 140 HP; combines were up 44%. In Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), tractor and combine demand was down 7% and up 8%, respectively, of which Europe tractor and combine demand was down 1% and up 36%, respectively. South America tractor demand was down 8% and combine demand was up 6%. Asia Pacific tractor demand was up 18% and combine demand was up 296%.

Agriculture net sales were up 29%, due to favorable price realization, higher sales volumes and better product mix, mostly driven by the North America, South America and Europe regions partially offset by negative impact of foreign exchange rates.

Gross profit margin was at 23.1%, with Gross Profit $394 million higher than in Q4 2021, mainly due to favorable price realization in the North America, South America and Europe regions more than offsetting higher manufacturing and purchasing costs across all regions.

Adjusted EBIT was $701 million ($414 million in Q4 2021), with Adjusted EBIT margin at 13.1%. The $287 million (or 3.1 p.p.) increase from Q4 2021 was driven by favorable price realization and better product mix, partially offset by higher manufacturing and purchasing costs, increased SG&A and R&D spend.

Order book in Agriculture was down 23% year over year for tractors worldwide with all regions down except the Asia Pacific region. Order book for combines was down 20%, with declines in all regions except the Asia Pacific region. At above 2.2 times the pre-pandemic levels, order books remain strong in all regions.

Construction Q4 2022 Q4 2021(1) Change Change at c.c.(3) Net sales ($ million) 983 844 +139 +19% Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 34 20 +14 Adjusted EBIT margin 3.5% 2.4% +110 bps

Global industry volume for construction equipment decreased in both Heavy and Light sub-segments year over year in the fourth quarter, both down 2%. Aggregated demand increased 1% in EMEA, decreased 6% in North America, decreased 9% in South America and decreased 1% for Asia Pacific, particularly in China.

Construction net sales were up 17%, driven by positive sales volume, favorable price realization, and contribution from the Sampierana business, partially offset by negative impact of foreign exchange rates.

Gross profit margin was 13.3%, up 1.0 p.p. compared to Q4 2021, mainly due to favorable price realization and higher volumes in North America, South America, and Europe, contributions from the Sampierana business, partially offset by higher raw material costs.

Adjusted EBIT increased $14 million due to favorable volume and mix and positive price realization, partially offset by higher raw material costs and increased SG&A spend. Adjusted EBIT margin at 3.5%.

Construction order book was down 19% year over year in the Heavy sub-segment and down 10% in the Light sub-segment from elevated levels at the end of 2021. Dealer inventories remain low compared to past performance.

Financial Services Q4 2022 Q4 2021(1) Change Change at c.c.(3) Revenue ($ million) 577 478 +99 +22% Net income ($ million) 75 90 (15) Equity at quarter-end ($ million) 2,285 2,129 +156 Retail loan originations ($ million) 9,955 9,733 +2.3%

Revenues were up 21% due to favorable volumes in all regions, higher base rates across all regions, mainly in South America, partially offset by lower used equipment sales.

Net income decreased $15 million to $75 million, primarily due to margin compression in North America, increased labor costs, and higher specific reserves, primarily in China related to Construction customers and dealers, partially offset by favorable volumes in all regions, and higher recoveries on used equipment sales.

The managed portfolio (including unconsolidated joint ventures) was $23.8 billion as of December 31, 2022 (of which retail was 67% and wholesale was 33%), up $3.6 billion compared to December 31, 2021 (up $4.0 billion on a constant currency basis).

The receivable balance greater than 30 days past due as a percentage of receivables was 1.3% (1.2% as of December 31, 2021).

During the quarter, CNH Industrial Capital North America closed on its previously announced purchase of Citibank N.A. and Citi Cards Canada Inc.’s portfolio of revolving charge account (“RCA”) receivables underlying a private-label RCA product offered through CNH Industrial North America dealers.

2023 Outlook

The Company is providing the following 2023 outlook for its Industrial Activities:

Net sales ( 5) up between 6% and 10% year on year including currency translation effects

SG&A up, no more than 5% vs 2022

Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities ( 8) between $1.3bn and $1.5bn

R&D expenses and capital expenditures at around $1.6bn

Results For The Full Year 2022

Consolidated revenues of $23,551 million (up 20.8% year on year, up 24% at constant currency), net income of $2,039 million (adjusted net income of $2,004 million, with adjusted diluted EPS of $1.46), adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $2,433 million, and Industrial Free Cash Flow generation of $1,596 million.

Results for the Full Year 2022

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs FY 2021 continuing operations - unless otherwise stated)

US-GAAP FY 2022 FY 2021(1) Change Change at c.c.(3) Consolidated revenue 23,551 19,496 +4,055 +24% of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 21,541 17,802 +3,739 +25% Net income 2,039 1,801 +238 Diluted EPS $ 1.49 1.32 +0.17 Cash flow from operating activities 557 3,198 (2,641) Cash and cash equivalents(7) 4,376 5,044 (668) Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 22.0% 20.7% +130 bps NON-GAAP(2) FY 2022 FY 2021(1) Change Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 2,433 1,763 +670 Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities 11.3% 9.9% +140 bps Adjusted net income 2,004 1,747 +257 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.46 1.28 +0.18 Free Cash flow of Industrial Activities 1,596 1,928 (332) Available liquidity(7) 10,632 10,521 +111 Adjusted gross margin of Industrial Activities 22.2% 20.7% +150 bps





Agriculture FY 2022 FY 2021(1) Change Change at c.c.(3) Net sales ($ million) 17,969 14,721 +3,248 +26% Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 2,456 1,810 +646 Adjusted EBIT margin 13.7% 12.3% +140 bps



