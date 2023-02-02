U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.25
    +21.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,042.00
    -106.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,600.00
    +185.75 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.60
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.21
    -0.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.30
    +26.50 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.88 (+3.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.61
    -1.79 (-9.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2308
    -0.0064 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4420
    -0.4830 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,799.89
    +740.58 (+3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.78
    +301.10 (+124.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,808.55
    +47.44 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

CNH Industrial delivers record results in first year as pure play in Agriculture and Construction with strong fourth quarter

CNH Industrial N.V.
·9 min read
CNH Industrial N.V.
CNH Industrial N.V.

Q4 Consolidated revenues of $6,943 million (up 26.7% compared to Q4 2021 for continuing operations)

Net income of $592 million, Adjusted Net Income of $486 million, with diluted EPS of $0.43 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.36

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $680 million (up $302 million compared to Q4 2021)

Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,443 million and Industrial Free Cash Flow of $2,049 million

Net sales for Industrial Activities of $6,352 million (up $1,358 million compared to Q4 2021)

The board intends to recommend an annual cash dividend of €0.36 (approximately $0.38) per share

Financial results presented under U.S. GAAP

The CNH Industrial team delivered a strong fourth quarter contributing to record full year revenue and income. Sharp execution and improving supply chain management generated $1.6B of full year industrial free cash flow. We are pleased to have resolved the UAW strike and are eager to continue delivering increased value to our dealers and customers. We also announced today our intention to move to a single listing in New York, with plans to exit the Milan exchange as expeditiously as possible. Our precision and autonomy offerings were on full display at our Tech Day in December, and further innovations and integration with Raven will drive the success of our farm and construction customers. We see continuing strength in most end markets, and with better performing supply chains and moderating inflation we are confident we will build on our robust foundation.

Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer

2022 Fourth Quarter Results

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs Q4 2021 continuing operations - unless otherwise stated)

US-GAAP

 

 

Q4 2022

 

PY(1)

 

Change

Change at c.c.(3)

Consolidated revenue

 

6,943

 

5,480

 

+1,463

+31%

of which Net sales of Industrial Activities

 

6,352

 

4,994

 

+1,358

+31%

Net income

 

592

 

464

 

+128

 

Diluted EPS $

 

0.43

 

0.34

 

+0.09

 

Cash flow from operating activities

 

1,443

 

1,724

 

(281)

 

Cash and cash equivalents(6)

 

4,376

 

3,154

 

+1,222

 

Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities

 

21.6%

 

19.0%

 

+260 bps

 

NON-GAAP(2)

 

 

Q4 2022

 

PY(1)

 

Change

 

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities

 

680

 

378

 

+302

 

Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities

 

10.7%

 

7.6%

 

+310 bps

 

Adjusted net income

 

486

 

425

 

+61

 

Adjusted diluted EPS $

 

0.36

 

0.31

 

+0.05

 

Free Cash flow of Industrial Activities

 

2,049

 

1,225

 

+824

 

Available liquidity(6)

 

10,632

 

8,645

 

+1,987

 

Net sales of Industrial Activities of $6,352 million, up 27.2% mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volumes, despite more than 4% adverse currency conversion impacts.

Net income of $592 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.43 (net income of $464 million in Q4 2021, with diluted earnings per share of $0.34). Adjusted net income of $486 million, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.36 (adjusted net income of $425 million in Q4 2021, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.31).

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $680 million ($378 million in Q4 2021), with both segments up year over year. Agriculture adjusted EBIT margin at 13.1% and Construction at 3.5%.

Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities of 21.6%, (19.0% in Q4 2021) with improvement in Agriculture and Construction despite continued cost pressures.

Reported income tax expense of $168 million, which includes a $55 million tax benefit from recognizing certain deferred tax assets, and an effective tax rate (ETR) of 23.2%; both the ETR and the adjusted ETR(1) of 33.6% increased due to the jurisdictional mix of pre-tax profits and discrete items booked in the quarter.

Cash flow from operating activities in the quarter was $1,443 million ($1,724 million in Q4 2021). Free cash flow of Industrial Activities was $2,049 million. Total Debt of $23.0 billion at December 31, 2022 ($20.9 billion at December 31, 2021).

Industrial Activities Net Cash (Debt)(1) position at $362 million, an improvement of $1.5 billion from December 31, 2021, and Available liquidity at $10,632 million as of December 31, 2022. 2.9 million common shares were purchased during the fourth quarter under the first $50 million tranche of the $300 million common share buyback program approved on July 29, 2022.

The Board of CNH Industrial N.V. intends to recommend to the Company’s shareholders an annual cash dividend of €0.36 per common share, totaling approximately €483 million (~$511 million). The proposed dividend remains subject to formal Board approval and the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 14, 2023.

Agriculture

 

 

Q4 2022 

 

Q4 2021(1) 

 

Change 

 

Change at c.c.(3) 

Net sales ($ million)

 

5,369

 

4,150

 

+1,219

 

+34%

Adjusted EBIT ($ million)

 

701

 

414

 

+287

 

 

Adjusted EBIT margin

 

13.1%

 

10.0%

 

+310 bps

 

 

In North America, industry volume was flat year over year for the fourth quarter 2022 for tractors over 140 HP and was down 14% for tractors under 140 HP; combines were up 44%. In Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), tractor and combine demand was down 7% and up 8%, respectively, of which Europe tractor and combine demand was down 1% and up 36%, respectively. South America tractor demand was down 8% and combine demand was up 6%. Asia Pacific tractor demand was up 18% and combine demand was up 296%.

Agriculture net sales were up 29%, due to favorable price realization, higher sales volumes and better product mix, mostly driven by the North America, South America and Europe regions partially offset by negative impact of foreign exchange rates.

Gross profit margin was at 23.1%, with Gross Profit $394 million higher than in Q4 2021, mainly due to favorable price realization in the North America, South America and Europe regions more than offsetting higher manufacturing and purchasing costs across all regions.

Adjusted EBIT was $701 million ($414 million in Q4 2021), with Adjusted EBIT margin at 13.1%. The $287 million (or 3.1 p.p.) increase from Q4 2021 was driven by favorable price realization and better product mix, partially offset by higher manufacturing and purchasing costs, increased SG&A and R&D spend.

Order book in Agriculture was down 23% year over year for tractors worldwide with all regions down except the Asia Pacific region. Order book for combines was down 20%, with declines in all regions except the Asia Pacific region. At above 2.2 times the pre-pandemic levels, order books remain strong in all regions.

Construction

 

 

Q4 2022

 

Q4 2021(1)

 

Change

 

Change at c.c.(3)

Net sales ($ million)

 

983

 

844

 

+139

 

+19%

Adjusted EBIT ($ million)

 

34

 

20

 

+14

 

 

Adjusted EBIT margin

 

3.5%

 

2.4%

 

+110 bps

 

 

Global industry volume for construction equipment decreased in both Heavy and Light sub-segments year over year in the fourth quarter, both down 2%. Aggregated demand increased 1% in EMEA, decreased 6% in North America, decreased 9% in South America and decreased 1% for Asia Pacific, particularly in China.

Construction net sales were up 17%, driven by positive sales volume, favorable price realization, and contribution from the Sampierana business, partially offset by negative impact of foreign exchange rates.

Gross profit margin was 13.3%, up 1.0 p.p. compared to Q4 2021, mainly due to favorable price realization and higher volumes in North America, South America, and Europe, contributions from the Sampierana business, partially offset by higher raw material costs.

Adjusted EBIT increased $14 million due to favorable volume and mix and positive price realization, partially offset by higher raw material costs and increased SG&A spend. Adjusted EBIT margin at 3.5%.

Construction order book was down 19% year over year in the Heavy sub-segment and down 10% in the Light sub-segment from elevated levels at the end of 2021. Dealer inventories remain low compared to past performance.

Financial Services

 

 

Q4 2022

 

Q4 2021(1)

 

Change

 

Change at c.c.(3)

Revenue ($ million)

 

577

 

478

 

+99

 

+22%

Net income ($ million)

 

75

 

90

 

(15)

 

 

Equity at quarter-end ($ million)

 

2,285

 

2,129

 

+156

 

 

Retail loan originations ($ million)

 

9,955

 

9,733

 

+2.3%

 

 

Revenues were up 21% due to favorable volumes in all regions, higher base rates across all regions, mainly in South America, partially offset by lower used equipment sales.

Net income decreased $15 million to $75 million, primarily due to margin compression in North America, increased labor costs, and higher specific reserves, primarily in China related to Construction customers and dealers, partially offset by favorable volumes in all regions, and higher recoveries on used equipment sales.

The managed portfolio (including unconsolidated joint ventures) was $23.8 billion as of December 31, 2022 (of which retail was 67% and wholesale was 33%), up $3.6 billion compared to December 31, 2021 (up $4.0 billion on a constant currency basis).

The receivable balance greater than 30 days past due as a percentage of receivables was 1.3% (1.2% as of December 31, 2021).

During the quarter, CNH Industrial Capital North America closed on its previously announced purchase of Citibank N.A. and Citi Cards Canada Inc.’s portfolio of revolving charge account (“RCA”) receivables underlying a private-label RCA product offered through CNH Industrial North America dealers.

2023 Outlook

The Company is providing the following 2023 outlook for its Industrial Activities:

  • Net sales(5) up between 6% and 10% year on year including currency translation effects

  • SG&A up, no more than 5% vs 2022

  • Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities(8) between $1.3bn and $1.5bn

  • R&D expenses and capital expenditures at around $1.6bn

Results For The Full Year 2022

Consolidated revenues of $23,551 million (up 20.8% year on year, up 24% at constant currency), net income of $2,039 million (adjusted net income of $2,004 million, with adjusted diluted EPS of $1.46), adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $2,433 million, and Industrial Free Cash Flow generation of $1,596 million.

Results for the Full Year 2022

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs FY 2021 continuing operations - unless otherwise stated)

US-GAAP

 

 

FY 2022

 

FY 2021(1)

 

Change

Change at c.c.(3)

Consolidated revenue

 

23,551

 

19,496

 

+4,055

+24%

of which Net sales of Industrial Activities

 

21,541

 

17,802

 

+3,739

+25%

Net income

 

2,039

 

1,801

 

+238

 

Diluted EPS $

 

1.49

 

1.32

 

+0.17

 

Cash flow from operating activities

 

557

 

3,198

 

(2,641)

 

Cash and cash equivalents(7)

 

4,376

 

5,044

 

(668)

 

Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities

 

22.0%

 

20.7%

 

+130 bps

 

NON-GAAP(2)

 

 

FY 2022

 

FY 2021(1)

 

Change

 

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities

 

2,433

 

1,763

 

+670

 

Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities

 

11.3%

 

9.9%

 

+140 bps

 

Adjusted net income

 

2,004

 

1,747

 

+257

 

Adjusted diluted EPS $

 

1.46

 

1.28

 

+0.18

 

Free Cash flow of Industrial Activities

 

1,596

 

1,928

 

(332)

 

Available liquidity(7)

 

10,632

 

10,521

 

+111

 

Adjusted gross margin of Industrial Activities

 

22.2%

 

20.7%

 

+150 bps

 


Agriculture

 

 

FY 2022

 

FY 2021(1)

 

Change

 

Change at c.c.(3)

Net sales ($ million)

 

17,969

 

14,721

 

+3,248

 

+26%

Adjusted EBIT ($ million)

 

2,456

 

1,810

 

+646

 

 

Adjusted EBIT margin

 

13.7%

 

12.3%

 

+140 bps

 

 


Construction

 

 

FY 2022

 

FY 2021(1)

 

Change

 

Change at c.c.(3)

Net sales ($ million)

 

3,572

 

3,081

 

+491

 

+18%

Adjusted EBIT ($ million)

 

124

 

90

 

+34

 

 

Adjusted EBIT margin

 

Recommended Stories

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • 2 reasons Meta stock is exploding 20% after a whopper earnings miss

    In this market, the last thing investors have been rewarding this earnings season is a bottom-line miss vs. expectations of any magnitude. Except if you are Meta.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Can SoFi Stock Soar Even Higher in 2023?

    Despite a dismal performance in 2022, shares of all-digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 50.3% in January. There are lots of reasons for the run-up, not least of which were a better-than-expected performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and an improved outlook. Will the big gains SoFi made in January fizzle out in February, or is the stock at the beginning of a much longer bull run?

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • As Fed raises rates by a quarter point, here’s where financial advisers are telling their clients to invest — and store — their money

    The Federal Reserve boosted its influential interest rate yet again Wednesday, even as more signs indicate that inflation is cooling. It hiked the benchmark’s key rate by a quarter of a basis point, bringing it to the 4.5%–4.75% range. One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

  • Merck Stock Slumps As 2023 Profit Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings Beat

    Merck & Co. posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, thanks in part to impressive sales of its blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda, but forecast softer near-term profits, sending shares lower in pre-market trading. Merck said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December came in at $1.62 per share, down 10% from the same period last year but firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.54 per share. Group revenues, Merck said, rose 2% to $13.83 billion, against the $13.67 billion tally forecast by analysts that cover the pharma giant.

  • Bright Green Corporation's (NASDAQ:BGXX) market cap increased by US$154m, insiders receive a 74% cut

    If you want to know who really controls Bright Green Corporation ( NASDAQ:BGXX ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’

    “Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.

  • Merck forecasts sharp drop in COVID antiviral pill sales in 2023

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co on Thursday forecast a sharp decline in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral pill as the pandemic eases globally. The lower forecast for the COVID drug is the latest signal that a boost to global drugmakers from the pandemic is fading. Merck also forecast 2023 earnings below analysts' estimates on a tax hit from a recent acquisition.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The past year reminded investors how volatile the stock markets can be. Dividend stocks can earn you steady, passive income even during tough times, and if the stocks also regularly grow their dividends, you could even build a fortune over your lifetime. If the idea of buying such a dividend stock now to earn a lifetime of passive income appeals to you, here are three stocks to check out right away.

  • Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds Sink

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $1

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNatio

  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) insiders need another US$1.6m to breakeven on a US$2.0m stock purchase even after recent gains

    Insiders who bought US$2.0m worth of Cano Health, Inc. ( NYSE:CANO ) stock in the last year have seen some of their...

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Meta, Harley, Honeywell, Merck, Lilly, and More

    Shares of Meta Platforms surge after fourth-quarter revenue at the Facebook parent tops analysts' expectations. Eli Lilly posts disappointing sales of its obesity drug.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.66, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.

  • Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?

    The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years.