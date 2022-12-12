U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

CNH Industrial’s new Electrification Center in Detroit, USA

CNH Industrial N.V.
·2 min read
CNH Industrial N.V.
CNH Industrial N.V.

Building capabilities and staying at the forefront of an important energy shift

London, December 12, 2022

CNH Industrial announced during its Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, that it has opened a new technical center in the Detroit Metro area of Michigan, USA. Designed to support our growing innovation in electrification, the center will enhance CNH Industrial’s technology capabilities. This is facilitated by its proximity to a nationwide hub for electrification OEMs and suppliers.

This new location underlines our commitment to growing our electric vehicle and subsystem profile, and marks yet another milestone after successfully expanding our in-house team,” said Marc Kermisch, Chief Digital and Information Officer and ad interim Chief Technology & Quality Officer, CNH Industrial. “Under one roof our team can now leverage cross-functional and cross-sector expertise at both component and machine level. The result sees us becoming more customer-focused and building mission-fit electrified drivetrains and high voltage systems.”

Expanding our electric footprint

This new site will complement and partner with the Company’s existing electrification site in San Matteo, Modena, Italy. Together, they will further our leading position in alternative propulsion – built on over 15 years of R&D experience and commercially available products.

The Detroit Tech Center positions CNH Industrial alongside external thought leaders and gamechangers to accelerate innovation and deliver new use cases and applications in Agriculture and Construction.

As an employer we are investing in talented and motivated people who augment our in-house electrification capabilities,” said Kevin Barr, Chief Human Resource Officer, CNH Industrial. “This new hub means we can tap into a unique talent pool who will change the face of agriculture in the years to come.”

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian

Anna Angelini

North America

United Kingdom

Tel. +1 312 515 2249

Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com


