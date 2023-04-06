CNH Industrial to invest 21.4 million euros in its New Holland Center of Excellence in the Vendée region of France

CNH Industrial N.V.

The company is extending its manufacturing and research capabilities at the Coëx facility



London, 6 April 2023

CNH Industrial will invest 21.4 million euros over the next two years in its French manufacturing and research and development facility in Coëx (Vendée). This investment is focused on expanding the site’s manufacturing capacities and on product development.

“The Coëx site is recognized globally as a Center of Excellence for specialty harvesting and exports the best of ‘Made in France’ to the world,” said Carlo Sisto, President EMEA, CNH Industrial.

The New Holland facility in Coëx has been at the forefront of mechanized grape harvesting technology for over 70 years and develops and manufactures self-propelled grape and olive harvesters for global export.

“The specialty equipment segment is a key market for the company globally, and our New Holland brand is the undisputed market leader,” said Mr. Sisto.

Today, New Holland introduced its new range of straddle tractors – the TE6 - developed in partnership with the renowned Turin design house, Pininfarina. These versatile tractors have been specifically designed for narrow vineyards, such as those in the Champagne region.

The equipment produced in Coëx is certified as guaranteed Origine France Garantie (French Origin Guaranteed), and the TE6 range is in the process of undergoing this certification.

This commitment to excellence in the specialty sector is another example of how CNH Industrial is Breaking New Ground to benefit its customers, the world’s farmers.

