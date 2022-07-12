U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,818.80
    -35.63 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,981.33
    -192.51 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.73
    -107.87 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.18
    -3.83 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.64
    -8.45 (-8.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.00
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.26 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0038
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1889
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8180
    -0.6020 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,478.08
    -926.37 (-4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.21
    -11.17 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CNH Industrial N.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNHI
    Watchlist
CNH Industrial N.V.
CNH Industrial N.V.

London, July 12, 2022

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program currently in place, in the period July 1 – July 8, 2022, the Company has completed the transactions reported in aggregate based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as follows:

Date

Number of common shares purchased

Average price
per share
excluding fees

Consideration
excluding fees

Consideration (*)
excluding fees

 

 

(€)

(€)

($)

July 1, 2022

200,000

11.0523

2,210,460.00

2,304,404.55

July 5, 2022

200,000

10.8988

2,179,760.00

2,242,973.04

July 6, 2022

88,277

10.6209

937,581.19

954,176.38

July 8, 2022

39,220

11.2690

441,970.18

449,174.29

 

527,497

-

5,769,771.37

5,950,728.26

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €42,880,531 ($45,628,839.36) for a total amount of 3,549,005 common shares purchased.

As of July 8, 2022, the Company held 11,541,367 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.
Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buyback.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Case IH Coffee Harvester Boosts Efficiency for Angolan Growers

    Angolan coffee growers now have access to a world-leading coffee harvesting machine thanks to the availability of the Case IH Coffee Express 200 Multi harvester.

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Stock market faces inflation test Wednesday: Here are ‘good, bad and ugly’ scenarios

    The June consumer-price index won't reflect the latest drop in commodity prices, but that doesn't mean it won't have a serious impact on markets.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowPeloton to Stop In-House Bike Production as Part of TurnaroundChairman Bob Martin is taking over

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Why Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) are having a banner day today. Specifically, the company's stock price rose by as much as 40% on extremely high volume early on in Tuesday's trading session. What's causing investors to rush into this small-cap biotech stock?

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • Fed: The market 'is already comfortable' with another 75 point rate hike, strategist says

    Shawn Snyder, Citi U.S. Wealth Management, Head of Investment Strategy, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about upcoming CPI data, inflation, recession indicators like the labor market, GDP outlook, and the Fed's rate hikes.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Better Buffett Oil Stock: Occidental Petroleum vs. Chevron

    Berkshire Hathaway owns massive positions in both companies, but which is the better buy for retail investors?

  • Endo Moving Toward Bankruptcy Filing Without Opioid Settlement Deal

    Without a deal with opioid plaintiffs after years of negotiations, the pharmaceutical company is considering filing for bankruptcy as a means to restructure its more than $8 billion of debt and thousands of outstanding lawsuits, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Walmart Gives Embattled Tesla Rival Canoo a Lifeline

    Canoo, the young electric-vehicle manufacturer, is the subject of speculation due to a delicate financial situation.

  • Short-seller Muddy Waters takes short position in renewable energy firm Hannon Armstrong -report

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters on Tuesday revealed a short position in energy company Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Currently, seven brokerages rate the Maryland-based energy company "buy" or higher, three have it on hold and one on a sell rating, with an average target price of $55, according to Refinitiv. The short seller, founded by investor Carson Block, questioned in a research note Hannon Armstrong's accounting, saying the company inflates its earnings and cash flows.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Acquire Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners International Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners International Fund declined 12.04% in the first quarter, while the MSCI EAFE Index declined 5.91%. New investments have a high hurdle to qualify given […]

  • U.S. dollar-euro parity is a ‘multifaceted story,’ strategist says

    Wells Fargo Macro Strategist Erik Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent moves in the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, and other currencies.

  • Upstart Cuts Guidance: Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Panic

    Management for the AI-driven fintech specialist just announced preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022, and it revealed that revenue will fall short of expectations -- even though those forecasts had already been trimmed a few short months ago. It's working to deliver an AI-driven loan assessment model to replace Fair Isaac's (NYSE: FICO) decades-old FICO credit scoring system.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Here is how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.