U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.61
    +102.56 (+2.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,197.59
    +436.05 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,032.42
    +469.85 (+4.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.34
    +43.09 (+2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.17
    +3.19 (+3.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.80
    +15.10 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    19.05
    +0.51 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0202
    +0.0082 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    -0.0530 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2159
    +0.0127 (+1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5860
    -0.3210 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,787.45
    +1,852.42 (+8.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.58
    +43.92 (+9.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.23
    +41.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CNH Industrial N.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNHI
    Watchlist
CNH Industrial N.V.
CNH Industrial N.V.

London, July 27, 2022

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program currently in place, in the period July 19 – July 22, 2022, the Company has completed the transactions reported in aggregate based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as follows:

Date

Number of common shares purchased

Average price
per share
excluding fees

Consideration
excluding fees

Consideration (*)
excluding fees

 

 

(€)

(€)

($)

July 19, 2022

140,000

11.1513

1,561,182.00

1,599,430.96

July 20, 2022

200,000

11.5511

2,310,220.00

2,356,193.38

July 21, 2022

177,918

11.5320

2,051,750.38

2,092,580.21

July 22, 2022

200,000

11.5765

2,315,300.00

2,359,290.70

 

717,918

-

8,238,452.38

8,407,495.25

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €59,726,614.72 ($62,690,278.13) for a total amount of 5,049,278 common shares purchased.

As of July 22, 2022, the Company held 13,041,640 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.
Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buyback.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Meta earnings fall short of estimates, stock moves lower

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Meta's third-quarter results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • Ford Q2 earnings easily beat estimates; stock jumps after hours

    Ford reported second quarter financial results after the bell on Wednesday easily topping estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and reaffirming its full-year profit guidance.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband sells $4 million worth of Nvidia stock at a major loss

    The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sold more than $4 million worth of shares in software and computer-chip company Nvidia (NVDA) this week, publicly available financial disclosures show. The trade by Paul Pelosi was executed on July 26, when he sold 25,000 shares at an average price of $165.05 per share, for a total loss of $341,365. Last week, it was disclosed that Paul Pelosi had exercised call options for as much as $5 million worth of Nvidia stock ahead of deliberations in Congress about a bill that would boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.

  • Ford’s Earnings Needed To Clear a High Bar. They Did—and the Stock Is Soaring.

    Investors were hoping for a strong earnings outlook from Ford Motor They got it—and the stock is soaring. Operating profit margins came in at 9.3%, up from 6.7% in the first quarter of 2022 and up from 3.9% in the second quarter of 2021. “We’re moving with purpose and speed into the most promising period for growth in Ford’s history,” said CEO Jim Farley.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Fed hikes rates by 75 basis points

    U.S. stocks surged Wednesday as investors mulled a major decision from Federal Reserve policymakers to raise interest rates by 0.75% and remarks from Chair Jerome Powell hinting the central back may slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Piled Into as Inflation Skyrockets

    A historically high U.S. inflation rate of 9.1% hasn't stopped the Oracle of Omaha from putting his company's cash to work in five stocks.

  • Bank of America cuts Apple price target on headwinds from China lockdowns

    Bank of America cut its price target on Apple ahead of its third-quarter earnings results, citing headwinds like China lockdowns and a strong U.S. dollar.

  • Meta Stock Tumbles After First-Ever Revenue Decline, Q2 Earnings Miss, $2.8 Billion Reality Labs Loss

    "We're putting increased energy and focus around our key company priorities that unlock both near and long term opportunities for Meta," said CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband just dumped 25K shares of Nvidia for a total loss of $341,365 — here are 3 other semi stocks to play the ‘CHIPS and Science Act’

    The Senate just passed a $280B package of chip subsidies and research funding. Take advantage.

  • Meta Falls as Sales Miss Estimates in First-Ever Quarterly Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc., which runs Facebook and Instagram, reported its first ever quarterly sales decline, citing advertisers’ shrinking budgets.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Ford stock rallies 5% after auto maker’s Q2 sales rise

    Ford Motor Co. late Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that blew past Wall Street expectations and sent the stock soaring more than 5% in after-hours trading.

  • Ford stock tops earnings expectations, revenue exceeds $40 billion

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's earnings beat with the stock rising in after-hours trading.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Apple (AAPL) This Earnings Season?

    Apple (AAPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has fallen into a bear market while the Federal Reserve is caught between a rock and hard place, trying to rein in inflation while avoiding a full-blown recession. The characteristics I look for include a strong, well-recognized brand, a track record of convincing growth, catalysts in place to propel further growth, and a management team with strategic plans to expand the business. One of the most well-known electric car companies in the world, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) also invests in scalable, clean energy generation and storage products.

  • Ford sticks with full-year profit despite surging costs

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter profit and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is "actively looking" at how to offset surging costs. Ford shares were up 6.8% in after-hours trade. Results were driven by higher-margin vehicles, partially offset by higher commodity costs and expenses, the company said.

  • CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

    CME Group (CME) Q2 results reflect higher revenues and lower expenses.

  • Vale (VALE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Vale's (VALE) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect the impact of lower iron ore, copper and nickel prices as well as higher diesel and freight costs.

  • Widely Watched Yield Curve at Most Inverted in Decades After Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the Treasury market’s more widely watched yield-curve indicators extended its inversion after the Federal Reserve’s decision to lift its benchmark rate in line with expectations.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyFed Hikes 7