CNH Industrial's Women Builders on the CASE

CNH Industrial
·2 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / CNH Industrial

Find out what happened when volunteers representing CNH Industrial's brand CASE Construction Equipment joined forces with non-profit housing charity Habitat for Humanity in Racine, Wisconsin, USA.

At the charity's inaugural Women Build event held in the city, 20 female employees volunteered to help construct new, safe, and affordable homes for single mothers in Racine.

"It was especially powerful because we created a strong, sister-like bond while also helping other women," said Jessica Klein, Marketing & Communications Manager at CASE in Racine.

This was a great example of how CNH Industrial empowers the women in its workforce to make a difference.

And visit bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en to discover more about how CNH Industrial is dedicated to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment.

About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

CNH Industrial, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Press release picture
CNH Industrial's Women Builders on the CASE


