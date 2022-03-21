U.S. markets closed

CNL Financial Group Hires New Senior Managing Director

CNL Financial Group
·2 min read
CNL Financial Group
CNL Financial Group

Orlando, Fla., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNL Financial Group has hired investment industry veteran Paul Drury to serve as senior managing director. He is joining the team responsible for the day-to-day operations of CNL Strategic Capital, a publicly registered, non-traded limited liability company that seeks to provide current income and long-term appreciation to individuals by acquiring controlling equity stakes in combination with loan positions in durable and growing middle-market businesses.

“CNL Strategic Capital has allowed us to broaden our alternative investment offerings to new markets and investors,” said Chirag Bhavsar, co-CEO of CNL Financial Group. “Paul’s knowledge of the investment offering, as well as his insight and experience, will help CNL to build on that success and explore other innovative products in the future.”

Prior to joining CNL, Mr. Drury served as senior managing director at Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP), an affiliate of Levine Leichtman Strategic Capital, the sub-manager for CNL Strategic Capital. During his 16 years at LLCP, he helped to originate multiple new platform investments, including several of CNL Strategic Capital’s investments. He has previously served in numerous roles at CIT Group, Inc., Bank of America, and InterFirst Bank. He earned an MBA with Honors from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from Texas Tech University.

“I have gotten to know the CNL team very well through our joint work on CNL Strategic Capital, and the company is highly motivated to provide investors with innovative solutions,” Drury said. “I am honored to be a part of CNL and believe my unique background and experience will help CNL Strategic Capital, and the company as a whole, better meet the challenges and opportunities of today’s alternative investment market.”

About CNL Financial Group
CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a private investment management firm providing real estate and alternative investments. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $34 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit cnl.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. The information in this press release may include “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or similar expressions that indicate future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond CNL Strategic Capital’s control. Important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

###

CONTACT: Colleen Johnson Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications CNL Financial Group 407-650-1223


