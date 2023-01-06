U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.23
    +93.13 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,673.19
    +743.11 (+2.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,587.21
    +281.97 (+2.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.42
    +39.23 (+2.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.89
    +0.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.10
    +33.50 (+1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.60 (+2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0126 (+1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    -0.1530 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0187 (+1.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0490
    -1.3430 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,937.26
    +74.06 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.94
    +4.38 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

CNL Strategic Capital Announces Operating Results for Third Quarter 2022

CNL Strategic Capital
·5 min read
CNL Strategic Capital
CNL Strategic Capital

Orlando, Fla., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNL Strategic Capital, LLC (“CNL Strategic Capital,” the “Company” or “we”) seeks to provide current income and long-term appreciation to investors by acquiring controlling equity stakes in combination with loan positions in privately owned middle-market businesses. The Company announced its operating results for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022.

Highlights:

  • As of Sept. 30, 2022, CNL Strategic Capital’s portfolio consisted of equity and debt investments in 11 portfolio companies and had approximately $661.3 million in total assets, compared with approximately $514.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

  • For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, the Company recognized a net change in unrealized appreciation on investments of approximately $27.6 million and had total investment income of approximately $34.1 million. That compares with a net change in unrealized appreciation on investments of $30.3 million and total investment income of approximately $23.2 million for the first nine months of 2021.

  • The cumulative total investment return based on net asset value (NAV) since inception and through Sept. 30, 2022, was approximately 65.2% for Class FA shares, 55.8% for Class A shares, 48.1% for Class T shares, 48.5% for Class D shares, 57.5% for Class I shares and 39.0% for Class S shares.1 These returns are prior to any applicable sales load and assume shareholders reinvested their distributions.

  • For the first nine months of 2022, CNL Strategic Capital received approximately $136.7 million in net offering proceeds, including approximately $5.3 million received through the distribution reinvestment plan. Since beginning operations in February 2018 until Sept. 30, 2022, CNL Strategic Capital has raised approximately $593.1 million, including $12.5 million received through the distribution reinvestment plan.

Cash distributions net of distributions reinvested during the periods presented were funded from the following sources (in thousands):

 

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

Amount

 

% of Cash Distributions Net of Distributions Reinvested

 

Amount

 

% of Cash Distributions Net of Distributions Reinvested

Net investment income before expense support (reimbursement)

$

14,575

 

 

 

141.1

 

%

 

$

7,999

 

 

 

100.5

 

%

Expense support (reimbursement)

 

(2,535

)

 

 

(24.5

)

%

 

 

(1,055

)

 

 

(13.3

)

%

Net investment income

 

12,040

 

 

 

116.6

 

%

 

 

6,944

 

 

 

87.2

 

%

Cash distributions net of distributions reinvested in excess of net investment income2

-

 

 

 

-

 

%

 

1,016

 

 

 

12.8

 

%

Cash distributions declared, net of distributions reinvested3

$

10,329

 

 

 

100.0

 

%

 

$

7,960

 

 

 

100.0

 

%

Sources of declared distributions on a GAAP basis (in thousands):

 

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

Amount

 

% of Cash Distributions Declared

 

Amount

 

% of Cash Distributions Declared

Net investment income4

$

12,040

 

 

76.1

%

 

$

6,944

 

 

63.4

%

Distributions in excess of net investment income2

3,774

 

 

23.9

%

 

4,001

 

 

36.6

%

Total distributions declared

$

15,814

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

10,945

 

 

100.0

%

Total investment return based on net asset value (NAV) after incentive fees per share for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022:1

Class FA

Class A

Class T

Class D

Class I

Class S

7.5

%

6.8

%

6.7

%

7.0

%

6.9

%

8.5

%

(These returns are prior to any applicable sales load and assume shareholders reinvested their distributions. These are not actual shareholder returns. Actual returns may vary materially.)

Cumulative total investment return based on NAV after sales fees since inception and through the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022:1

Class FA

Class A

Class T

Class D

Class I

Class S

65.2

%

55.8

%

48.1

%

48.5

%

57.5

%

39.0

%

(These returns are prior to any applicable sales load and assume shareholders reinvested their distributions. These are not actual shareholder returns. Actual returns may vary materially.)

1This is not shareholder returns. Total investment return is calculated for each share class as the change in the net asset value for such share class during the period and assuming all distributions are reinvested. Amounts are not annualized and are not representative of total return as calculated for purposes of the total return incentive fee. Since there is no public market for the Company’s shares, terminal market value per share is assumed to be equal to net asset value per share on the last day of the period presented. The Company’s performance changes over time and currently may be different than that shown above. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment performance is presented without regard to sales load that may be incurred by shareholders in the purchase of the Company's shares. 2Consists of distributions made from offering proceeds for the period presented. 3Excludes $5,485 and $2,985 of distributions reinvested pursuant to our distribution reinvestment plan during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively. 4Net investment income includes reimbursement of expense support of $2,535 and $1,055 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

About CNL Strategic Capital
CNL Strategic Capital is a publicly registered, non-traded limited liability Company that seeks to provide current income and long-term appreciation to individuals by acquiring controlling equity stakes in combination with loan positions in durable and growing middle-market businesses. The Company is externally managed by CNL Strategic Capital Management, LLC and Levine Leichtman Strategic Capital, LLC (LLSC). For additional information, please visit cnlstrategiccapital.com.

About CNL Financial Group
CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a private investment management firm providing real estate and alternative investments. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $34 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit cnl.com.

About Levine Leichtman Strategic Capital
LLSC is an affiliate of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC (LLCP), a middle-market private equity firm with a 39-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, business services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP’s global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by nine partners who have worked together for an average of 19 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $13 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $9 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt. For additional information, please visit llcp.com.

The information in this press release may include “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of CNL Strategic Capital’s management and on the information currently available to management at the time of such statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or similar expressions that indicate future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond CNL Strategic Capital’s control. Important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially      from those in the forward-looking statements include the risks associated with the Company’s ability to pay distributions and the sources of such distribution payments, the Company’s ability to locate and make suitable investments and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

###

CONTACT: Colleen Johnson Senior Vice President Marketing and Communications CNL Financial Group 407-650-1223


Recommended Stories

  • WWE stock halted on news of McMahon’s return

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the halting of WWE stock following news that Vince McMahon has returned to the company.

  • Enterprise (EPD) Rewards Unitholders With Distribution Hike

    Apart from the distribution hike, Enterprise Products (EPD) is also repurchasing shares for returning capital to unit holders.

  • Morgan Stanley defends Apple stock, citing overblown demand concerns

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Morgan Stanley analyst’s defense against Apple stock.

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Verizon (VZ). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023

    The tech industry has long been known for its wealth of growth stocks, making the start of 2023 an excellent time to pick some up for a bargain. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have experienced steep stock declines over the last year. Here are two growth stocks to buy hand over fist in 2023 after last year's tech sell-off.

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

    Does the January share price for iQIYI, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IQ ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Macy's shuttering four locations

    Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Soared on Friday

    Shares of silicon semiconductor chip tester Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) exploded higher after the company beat fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings on Friday, rising 40.3% through noon ET. Not only did Aehr's sales beat expectations, but Aehr posted absolute sales growth that was absolutely fantastic -- 54% year over year -- a fact that management attributed to "strength of semiconductor test and burn-in sales for electric vehicles."

  • UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    UnitedHealth (UNH) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Should You Sell Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Investment management company LVS Advisory, a New York City-based full-service investment firm, recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The defensive portfolio of the fund gained 3.8% (net of all fees and expenses) for the full year. It outperformed its benchmark, Barclays High-Yield Bond Index, by 15.2%. […]

  • 5 Spectacular Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2023

    It can be a particularly smart time to buy game-changing growth stocks that've been weighed down by poor investor sentiment. What follows are five spectacular growth stocks that can make you richer in 2023. The first phenomenal growth stock that can make you richer in the new year is China-based internet search behemoth Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU).

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Cathie Wood Sells 99% of Silvergate Stake as Customers Flee

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Cathie Wood’s funds sold virtually all of its shares in Silvergate Capital Corp. after the cryptocurrency-focused bank announced that it was forced to sell assets at a steep loss as customers pulled out most of their deposits during the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 Evid

  • Tesla Falls Again, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Truly Plunging

    Investors in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) weren't too happy with their performance in 2022, and they hoped that the growth-heavy index would bounce back in 2023 from dramatically weaker returns than other major market benchmarks. Friday's early market moves only continued that adverse trend for the Nasdaq, which was down briefly even as other indexes gained ground. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a key drag on the Nasdaq over the past year, and the electric car maker once again fell significantly as it faced new challenges abroad.

  • Amazon layoffs: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, Amazon's wave of layoffs, and the performance of Etsy stock.&nbsp;

  • Costco same-store sales, total comparable sales increase in December

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Costco following December sales.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.