CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited (Catalist:5TP) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Most readers would already know that CNMC Goldmine Holdings' (Catalist:5TP) stock increased by 8.0% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to CNMC Goldmine Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CNMC Goldmine Holdings is:

11% = US$5.1m ÷ US$47m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

CNMC Goldmine Holdings' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, CNMC Goldmine Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.5%. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that CNMC Goldmine Holdings' net income shrunk at a rate of 6.2% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

So, as a next step, we compared CNMC Goldmine Holdings' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 22% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about CNMC Goldmine Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is CNMC Goldmine Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 50% (where it is retaining 50% of its profits), CNMC Goldmine Holdings has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, CNMC Goldmine Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we feel that CNMC Goldmine Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for CNMC Goldmine Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

