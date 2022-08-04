CNN Originals are coming to Discovery+ on August 19—here's how to watch them

CNN Originals are coming to Discovery Plus.

If you follow the news surrounding streaming apps and platforms, you may have heard about the short-lived CNN+, a subscription news streaming service that debuted in March 2022 and featured exclusive news shows and many CNN original series. Unfortunately, the platform shuttered after only a month, but Discovery+ has just announced that they’re creating a CNN Originals hub on their platform that will offer many of the same shows previously offered by CNN+.

Watch CNN Originals on Discovery+

The new hub isn’t meant to replace CNN+, but it will allow Discovery+ subscribers the chance to watch a curated selection of popular shows and specials that originally premiered on the cable news channel, on demand. This library will offer Discovery+ subscribers access to CNN Original Series, CNN Films and HLN Original Series, without all the, you know, actual news to sift through.

The CNN Originals hub will debut on Discovery+ on August 19 on both the Discovery+ app and website.

What is the CNN Originals Hub?

CNN Originals—like Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown—will stream on Discovery+.

The recent merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery has led to sweeping programming changes across many of the channels owned by the two brands. The creation of a CNN Originals hub, which will live on the Discovery+ platform, is one of many big changes, one that will allow Discovery+ subscribers access to hundreds of new titles that were previously unavailable on the platform. If you’ve always longed for a way to combine your love of Chip and Joanna Gaines with your desire to be Stanley Tucci’s travel partner, well, dreams do come true.

“True crime, food and travel programming are among the most-watched genres for Discovery+ viewers, so these titles from CNN will fit right in with our best-in-class collection of unscripted content,” JB Perrette, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming, said in a statement announcing the new hub.

“We’re excited to offer our subscribers access to a comprehensive offering of CNN Original Series available to stream with their existing subscription.”

These offerings include series like Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell and This is Life with Lisa Ling, as well as HLN Original Series like How It Really Happened, Death Row Stories and The Hunt with John Walsh.

What is Discovery+?

Discovery+ is a platform that combines all of the biggest shows from networks like HGTV, The Food Network, TLC, Lifetime, Animal Planet and CNN, which include hits like Property Brothers, House Hunters and 90 Day Fiancé. This is in addition to offering many original series such as Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, Love Off the Grid, Selling the Hamptons, Kendra Sells Hollywood and Million Dollar Wheels. Subscribers have access to more than 70,000 available episodes, with content added every week, all year long. Preferences and content can be curated and favorites can be saved for later using the “My List” feature as well.

How much does Discovery+ cost?

A free 7-day trial of Discovery+ is available to new users, after which, the service costs $4.99 per month for their ad-based subscription, or $6.99 for the ad-free version. Students enrolled at accredited institutions are also eligible for a $2.99/month student rate.

A subscription to Discovery+ provides up to four simultaneous streams and five unique user profiles. Some, but not all, content available on Discovery+ is viewable in Ultra HD on 4K-enabled Fire TVs and Apple TVs; to see all of the current shows and specials available in Ultra HD, subscribers can "UHD", "Ultra HD", and "4K."

What to stream on Discovery+

Discovery+ is home to popular series like "Ghost Adventures."

On Discovery+, subscribers have access to an extensive library of shows from networks like HGTV, The Food Network, TLC, Lifetime, Animal Planet and many more. In addition, subscribers can flip through curated channels that include the House Hunters Channel, Property Brothers Channel, and the Chopped and Flipped Channel. Discovery+ is also the exclusive streaming home to award-winning series including Planet Earth, Blue Planet and Frozen Planet, as well as shows like Serving The Hamptons, Love In The Jungle, Ghost Adventures and Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

With the addition of the CNN Originals hub, viewers will also gain access to over 800 episodes of current and legacy programming from the CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series library, with more to be added in the coming months.

How does Discovery+ work?

Discovery+ allows for up to five individual profiles, each of which is able to be customized with preferences and specific settings. Content can also be streamed simultaneously on up to four devices at one time. In addition, parental controls may be activated to limit certain content by ratings for younger viewers.

The U.S. version of Discovery+ is available to subscribers in the United States, including American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but there are uniquely programmed Discovery+ platforms available elsewhere across the globe, including Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, India, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Currently, the CNN Originals hub is only available domestically.

Discovery+ is available on a wide array of devices, including Android phones and tablets, Apple iPhone and iPads, Amazon Fire TV & Fire Stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Roku, Samsung, VIZIO Smart TV, Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, and XBOX One, XBOX Series S and X game consoles. You can also access Discovery+ on Chrome OS, MacOS, and Windows PC web browsers. A complete, up-to-date list of compatible devices is available here. https://get.discoveryplus.com/how-to-watch

$4.99 a month for Discovery+

