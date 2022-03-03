U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.75
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,825.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,206.00
    -33.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.70
    -3.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.22
    +2.62 (+2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.80
    +9.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1107
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3395
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6310
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,694.17
    -371.41 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.56
    -15.98 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,550.89
    +157.86 (+0.60%)
     

CNN's Vital Signs explores the future of medicine

·4 min read

HONG KONG, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From personalized vaccines to lab-grown organs and AI-powered medical devices, the future of medicine is happening right now in labs across the world. This month on CNN's 'Vital Signs', Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks to the doctors and scientists working on ground-breaking technologies that could advance the world of medicine.

CNN&#x002019;s Vital Signs explores the future of medicine
CNN’s Vital Signs explores the future of medicine

mRNA technology has been thrust into the spotlight thanks to its use in the development of Covid-19 vaccines. Dr. Gupta sits down for a virtual chat with the co-founders of BioNTech and the minds behind the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin. They tell us how their early research paved the way for the Covid-19 vaccine and why mRNA could be a solution to treat cancer in the future, with a vaccine that could generate a tumor-specific immune response.

Two current human clinical trials for those vaccines focus on some of the hardest cancers to beat: colorectal and pancreatic. CNN hears from Dr. Vinod Balachandran, who is leading BioNTech's phase one pancreatic cancer trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Dr. Balachandran explains the genesis of the project in research on long-term cancer survivors, which revealed that the body's own immune system could be utilized to develop personalized mRNA vaccines. He hopes that the recently concluded trial will provide clues on how mRNA technology could be used to fight cancer more broadly.

CNN then visits the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) in the U.S. to learn about their work in 3D bio-printing tissues and organs using a patient's own cells. Dr. Anthony Atala, Director of WFIRM, started his work in the field of regenerative medicine over 30 years ago, and his team was the first in the world to engineer a lab-grown bladder and successfully implant it into a patient. Today, his team engineers over 40 types of tissues and organs, and their regenerative technology is also used to test drugs and create personalized medicine.

Finally, CNN travels to Japan, where a group of cancer survivors are getting their voices back thanks to an AI-powered medical device. Patients who have had surgery to remove part or all of the larynx to treat their cancers are often left unable to speak. Traditional external speech aids are one option for voice-restoration, but they can sound unnatural and are difficult to use. To combat this, Masaki Takeuchi is developing the Syrinx – a hands-free, wearable device for people who have lost their voice. Engineered with the help of graduate students at the University of Tokyo, the technology uses a patient's former voice recordings and runs them through a coding program, producing a sound similar to their old voice, allowing users to speak again.

Vital Signs – The Future of Medicine trailer: https://bit.ly/340bZZo

Vital Signs – The Future of Medicine images: https://bit.ly/3hJgqLH

Vital Signs microsite: https://cnn.it/34AHmXX

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 5th March at 2:30pm and 7pm HKT
Sunday, 6th March at 2pm HKT
Monday, 7th March at 12pm HKT

About CNN International

CNN's portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 475 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI's non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a WarnerMedia company.

SOURCE CNN International

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Trading Lower Today

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock plunged after an update on its supplemental New Drug Application submission based on the Phase 3 SIENDO study data of selinexor as front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The cmpany received feedback that the current SIENDO study topline results would not support an sNDA approval. Karyopharm and the FDA participants had differing views on the study significance and overall clinical benefit

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • AbbVie buys Belgian drug company in what could be a $1 billion deal

    If certain predetermined financial milestones are met, the deal could be worth up to $1 billion for Syndesi Therapeutics shareholders.

  • CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart part of Biden’s test-to-treat COVID-19 program

    President Joe Biden said Tuesday that someone who has tested positive for the virus will be able to get antiviral pills during the same visit at no cost.

  • Signs Your Gut is "Unhealthy," Say Physicians

    "All disease begins in the gut," Hippocrates said over 2,000 years ago. The gut, or gastrointestinal (GI) system, impacts the health of the entire body, including your mood and immune function. "A healthy gut contains healthy bacteria and immune cells that ward off infectious agents like bacteria, viruses and fungi," says Sooraj Tejaswi, M.D., MSPH. "A healthy gut also communicates with the brain through nerves and hormones, which helps maintain general health and well-being." Here are five sign

  • What Happens to Your Body When You Drink a Glass of Wine Every Night

    Check out the effect one or two drinks a night can have on your body.

  • Takeda, Dana-Farber scientists team up on RNA startup

    A former head at Takeda's Center for External Innovation and a researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have joined forces to launch NextRNA Therapeutics, a startup that aims to harness the potential of non-coding RNAs to make cancer and immunology drugs.

  • MyndVR and Omega Healthcare announce a strategic alliance to deliver VR therapeutics in Senior Care

    The 3-year partnership will offer Omega's operators access to MyndVR's network of content, VR headsets, and proprietary care tablets.

  • Lauren Boebert Embarrasses Herself With State of the Union Outburst

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attempted to make Tuesday night’s State of the Union address all about herself—only to get booed by her colleagues as President Joe Biden solemnly talked about his son dying of cancer and military veterans suffering from burn pit exposure.Towards the end of his speech, the president turned his attention to an issue that has drawn bipartisan support and attention: increased care for soldiers who have suffered the effects of toxic exposure.As he announced

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up by a healthy 14.3% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The drugmaker's shares are pushing higher today in response to the company's 2021 fourth-quarter and full results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held off on making a final call regarding AXS-05's MDD regulatory review for over five months now due to two technical issues.

  • How to Massage Your Stomach for Your Best Poop Ever

    How to massage your stomach and abdomen to help you poop and get rid of constipation.

  • Biden’s ‘Test to Treat’ initiative provides one-stop shop for people testing positive to get COVID-19 pills

    It's going to get a lot easier to get treated for COVID-19, as soon as you know you have it, after President Biden announced the launch of the "Test to Treat" initiative.

  • Personal trainer died after drinking caffeine powder as strong as 200 cups of coffee

    Thomas Mansfield, 29, from North Wales, ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home but accidentally made a mixture containing seven times the recommended dose.

  • Amrita University launch wearable device for home monitoring of glucose and BP

    Amrita University has developed a device for home-monitoring of glucose and blood pressure. Amrita Spandanam, as the device is called, will be sold online and through pharmacists across the country.

  • 'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland discusses kidney disease, suicidal thoughts: '27 years of almost always being in pain'

    Sarah Hyland says there are entire episodes of "Modern Family" that she doesn't remember shooting because her chronic illness depleted her energy.

  • Biden’s new covid plan is a very American way of tackling disease

    It’s called “test to treat,” and it consists of testing people for the virus at pharmacies, and then immediately providing antiviral treatment with Pfizer’s drug Paxlovid (ritonavir) to anyone who tests positive. The plan, announced by US president Joe Biden on March 1 during his first State of the Union address, is part of a new phase of the government’s covid-19 response strategy that puts a near-exclusive focus on vaccines and treatment. While high-quality masks will be made available for free to the immunocompromised, most mask requirements will be dropped, and contact tracing, which was never successfully implemented, will be stopped.

  • Elizabeth Hurley is picture of health during stay at luxury health resort

    Elizabeth Hurley seems to be bouncing back well from her injury at a luxury wellness resort.

  • RedHill Biopharma's Upamostat Shows 100% Efficacy In Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced topline results from the Phase 2 part of the Phase 2/3 study of RHB-107 (upamostat) in non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19 patients. The study showed promising efficacy results delivering a 100% reduction in hospitalization due to COVID-19, with zero patients on RHB-107 hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to 15% on the placebo-controlled arm requiring hospitalization. Furthermore, the study showed an 87.8% reduction in reported new severe COVI

  • ‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci on getting a second heart procedure: ‘Take care of yourself’

    Susan Lucci recently confirmed she underwent an emergency heart procedure for the second time.

  • Biden announces new COVID initiative that gives Americans free pills

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration has launched a new initiative that will allow Americans to get tested for COVID-19 at a pharmacy and immediately receive free pills if they test positive. "We're launching the "Test to Treat" initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they're positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot, at no cost," Biden said during his State of the Union speech. The United States has ordered more of these treatments than any other country in the world, Biden said, adding Pfizer Inc will offer the U.S. 1 million pills in March and more than double that in April.