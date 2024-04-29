CNO (CNO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CNO Financial (CNO) reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $935.75 million, representing a surprise of +23.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CNO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Insurance policy income : $628.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $635.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Insurance Margin- Life : $54.60 million compared to the $50.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Interest-sensitive Margin- Annuity interest margin: $52 million compared to the $58.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of CNO have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

